Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka prepares for a pay rise despite a coronavirus cut with Gunners ready to tie an 18-year-old to a new contract – The Scottish Sun

BUKAYO SAKA will receive a significant salary increase even though Arsenal are looking for wage cuts between their squad, as the club prepares a new contract for the winger.

Now a regular member of the Mikel Arteta team, the contract extension has been going on for some time.

The young England international Saka appeared in attack and defense this season. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

The 18-year-old’s stay will end in June 2021 with his current salary of £ 5,000 per week.

According to The Athletic, Saka will bring home more than that significantly when he writes about the renewal – which is expected sooner than later.

Rumors of interest from Manchester United have been circulating around teen stars but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta always speaks confidently about sealing Saka’s future.

He said last month: “The club does what it has to do and has a conversation.

“We will solve it.”

The extension will come amid agreed salary cuts across all Gunners’ forces because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Major uncertainties throughout the global economy, coupled with the sudden cessation of all football, have pressured many teams to seek savings from player wages.

Arsenal reportedly encouraged players to cut salary 12.5 per piece in 12 months, potentially weighing on their success in qualifying for the Champions League next year.

Negotiations have dragged on but are said to be on the verge of a solution after the initial decline was rejected.

The club has also confirmed that 14 executives have agreed to a salary cut of more than 33 percent over the year.

