Arsenal prodigy Miguel Azeez played with Pogba in the Adidas ad and was selected for Gunners Europa League squad – The Sun.

The future at the Emirates Stadium looks good.

A new wave of young talent is spreading in the first team, with players like Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson in North London.

Miguel Azeez is the youngest talent at Arsenal and has been included in the Europa League squad

Azeez is a figurehead for Adidas with David Beckham and Paul Pogba for Predator boots

And the next child prodigy expected to make the Gunners is Miguel Azeez [17], who was added to Mikel Arteta’s Europa League squad on Thursday before the tie against Olympiacos.

Azeez is a boastful midfielder who plays as well in the anchor role as No10.

He recently starred in Arsenal’s 4-3 FA Youth Cup win against Brighton, scoring a brilliant third goal with a lush volley.

The 17-year-old is also a figurehead of Adidas and, together with the football greats David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba, is leading an advertising campaign to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Predator brand.

A LEADER IN A YOUNG AGE

Azeez started training at Arsenal at the age of five and has continued to develop at the academy in Hale End.

He plays with maturity over his years and is considered a natural leader – something the Premier League giants have been missing in midfield since the days of Patrick Vieira.

When he was 15 years old, Azeez already appeared for Arsenal’s U18 selection and didn’t look out of his depth.

At 17, he was the captain of the under-18s and dictated the game in the middle of the park. He inspired coaches with his skills.

His style of play is that of a dynamic midfielder according to Steven Gerrard.

Azeez was seen as the leader in the middle of the park and compared to Steven Gerrard

Azeez was already captain of Arsenal’s U18 selection

There’s a powerful shot in Azeez’s armory

An eye for a goal

Azeez has first-class technology, is a powerful runner and can easily deliver a pass that divides the defense.

But it is his eye for the goal that has earned him praise and comparisons with the Liverpool legend.

Azeez’s armory shows a powerful shot that became apparent when he shot from a distance against Chelsea in the U16 Premier League Cup final.

His rise has been recognized by England, which has brought him to the level of the U16, 17 and 18, and more international honors will certainly come to him.

Arsenal is well aware of which player is on hand.

Already in September, Azeez signed his first pro contract with the club – a three-year contract with the option of extending this contract for another two years before it expires.

Hale End is getting dizzy for Azeez, who, under Spanish boss Arteta, has the potential to become Arsenal’s first team.

Azeez signed his first pro contract with the Gunners back in September

Azeez also plays for the England Under-17 team

Arsenal insiders expect great things from Azeez

