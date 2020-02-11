Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea will meet Mertens, who are free of charge, and Star “increasingly unlikely” will sign the new Napoli deal “The Sun”

DRIES MERTENS is set to become a free agent this summer – Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are on alert.

A large number of interested parties line up for the Belgian striker before his Napoli contract expires.

1

Mertens has reportedly been offered a new two-year contract with Stadio San PaoloCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Mertens has spent seven seasons in Serie A, but is one of many seasoned players who will retire in the 2019/20 season after the club’s downturn.

However, Napoli bosses are still trying to persuade him to stay on the table with a two-year contract.

This is expected to consist of a base salary of £ 3.4m per year and a further £ 1.7m in bonuses that correspond to its current conditions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport about TuttoNapoli, this is far from Mertens’ demands.

The 32-year-old striker currently endures £ 6.3m a year and it is becoming increasingly unlikely that an agreement will be reached.

Despite Napoli’s disappointing season in tenth place, Mertens scored ten goals and five assists in all competitions.

He has now scored 119 goals for the club and his desire to beat Marek Hamsik’s 122 record is said to have contributed to his decision to stay in January.

Interest in the Premier League has grown over the season, but neither United, Chelsea, or Arsenal have made significant investments in their attack in the past month.

The Red Devils eventually bought Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but had to agree to improve their front lines by signing Shenhua striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai.

The long-time admirers of Chelsea were released from their FIFA ban on registering new players, but decided against a purchase and Olivier Giroud stayed on Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Arsenal advanced its offer to sign Mertens for a free transfer in June, despite the interest of Monaco, Inter Milan, and Roma.

Dries Mertens scores an amazing free kick and shows his skill in Napoli practice