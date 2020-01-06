Arsenal - Leeds: television, live stream, time, forecast

Loading...

Arsenal host Leeds in one of the most exciting games of the third round of the FA Cup.

The Gunners have given promising signs under Mikel Arteta so far and ended on New Year’s Day with a 2-0 win against Manchester United.

Leeds can hardly wait to compete against the Premier League opponents as the comeback of the top division is getting closer.

RadioTimes.com has put together everything you need to know to watch Arsenal – Leeds on TV and online.

What time is Arsenal v Leeds?

Arsenal – Leeds starts on 7:56 p.m. on Monday, January 5, 2020,

Why is Arsenal versus Leeds at 7:56 p.m.?

Start times are intentionally delayed by one minute throughout the third round to support the “Take a Minute” that is part of the heads-up mental health campaign.

More details about the campaign can be found on the official FA website.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leeds on TV and live stream

Fans can watch the game on BBC1 for free from 7:30 p.m.

You can also stream the game live via the BBC iPlayer on a number of devices such as laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says …

Much of this game will come from Arteta’s team selection. A strong Arsenal squad should be able to defeat an ignited Leeds XI opponent. However, it is likely that marginal stars and young players will represent the home team.

Marcelo Balsa’s men are leaders in the championship for a reason and will be a tough test for the Gunners if they use a youth team.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Leeds