Arsenal may have gone 16 years without an English league title, but it was a memorable victory for Arsene Wenger’s ‘invincibles’ in the final.

In 2004, they won silverware for the match, known as the Premiership of the Day, a 2-2 draw against North London rival Tottenham.

On the same day, Sri Lanka humiliated Zimbabwe in their one-day international cricket match in Harare and dismissed the home team for 35 – the lowest innings total in ODIs.

Bayern Munich defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2012 in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Chelsea reach UCL final, Manning trade changes NFL history

12 months ago, when the Arizona Cardinals were first drafted, Kyler Murray chose American football ahead of baseball.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable moments from the sports world that will take place on April 25th.

2004 – Wenger surprises toast title at White Hart Lane

Alan Shearer has won Newcastle United’s previous high-flying win over Chelsea, claiming Arsenal had a chance to win the Premier League title at Tottenham’s White Hart Lane home.

After not losing in the league all season, Wenger’s side were not in the mood to allow such an opportunity to pass, and the goals of Patrick Vieira and Robert Pierce led 2-0 at half-time.

Jamie Redknapp pulled out one and Robbie Keane scored a penalty for the lower Spurs, but Arsenal only needed one point, so a 2-2 draw was enough for the visitors.

2004 – Harare Horror Show

Sri Lanka’s 2-0 Test defeat to Zimbabwe, which ended in a 5–0 series, resulted in huge innings defeats – the third ODI capitulation is perhaps the worst of those terrible results.

Dion Ibrahim top-scored with seven runs for 35 runs in 18 overs.

DRS debuts on IND-SL Test

Sri Lanka lost a 10-wicket win when Russell Arnold fell short, but this led to a nine-wicket win, leading 3-0 in the series.

Zimbabwe’s founding players went on strike in protest of political interference and were in a very weak position.

2012 – Ronaldo and Ramos sentenced

Bayern, who took a 2-1 semifinal lead from the home leg, looked to be slipping away from the Champions League final viewing when Cristiano Ronaldo sacked Madrid 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in 15 minutes, only to rekindle Germany’s hopes with a penalty for the former Real winger.

Half an hour after the second quarter, the draw was tied at 3-3, and it remained the same after 120 minutes, meaning the penalties would determine who joined Chelsea in the final.

Ronaldo and the crow saw their kicks saved by Manuel Neuer, Sergio Ramos fired over the bar, allowing Bastian Schweinsteiger to convert the winning penalty.

Jose Mourinho’s Madrid are still victorious in La Liga after their defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final – Borussia Dortmund’s domestic double.

2019 – The Cardinals take Murray with the first pick

Kyler Murray was the ninth overall pick in the June 2018 MLB Draft. His continued success with the Oklahoma Sooners in college football meant that Murray was coveted by NFL teams, and he soon gave up hope of a baseball career.

Sachin's desert storm pours tears into Australia

As a quarterback, he was drafted by the Cardinals for the first time in his entirety, becoming the best win in his first NFL season, earning the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

He also set all other first-year players with 349 completions – the third-best player in NFL history – with 3,722 passing yards.

