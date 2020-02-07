Arsenal Gelson Martins’ transfer goal was blocked by Ligue 1 INDEFINITELY for pushing the referee twice after the Monaco red card – The Sun.

MONACO winger Gelson Martins has been banned from Ligue 1 indefinitely after putting pressure on referee Mikael Lesage twice in the 1-3 loss to Nimes.

The 24-year-old, who had been heavily involved in a move to Arsenal last year, was angry after Tiemoue Bakayoko was dismissed for a stamp against Romain Philippoteaux.

4

Gelson Martins has been banned from Ligue 1 indefinitely for pushing referee Mikael Lesage twice

4

Monaco and Nimes players had to pull Martins away from the referee

The Portuguese international Martins reacted by pressing Lesage. The referee quickly showed the ex-Atletico Madrid a red card.

Martins then furiously confronted the official where he kicked him a second time before players from both teams had to pull him off.

And now the Ligue 1 governing body – the LFP – has launched an investigation into the incident. Martins has imposed a permanent ban until they have reached their verdict.

Martins is expected to miss at least eight games, although he could be out by the end of the season.

According to French news from RMC Sport, the former star of Sporting Lisbon could be suspended for up to eight months.

They argue that the fact that Martin’s reading has hit twice could lead to exemplary punishment.

Goal journalist Robin Bairner commented the player as follows: “Monaco do not expect to play again this season.”

4

The 24-year-old Martins could be suspended until the end of the season after the incident. Credit: AFP or licensor

4

Portuguese international Martins has had a move to Arsenal in the past. Credit: AFP or licensor

Martins joined Atletico’s permanent position near Monaco last summer for a fee of £ 19m.

The electric winger joined the club in January 2019 and scored four goals in 17 games in all competitions.

Martins suffered mixed performances this season after scoring just four goals and one assist in 23 games.

Memphis Depay wears a bizarre £ 5,500 Louis Vuitton outfit with removable 3D pocket pants