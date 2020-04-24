Arsenal and Liverpool gave Adama Traore hope of a transfer when Wolves winger’s agent signaled a summer move – The Scottish Sun

ARSENAL and Liverpool received a transfer boost with agent Adama Traore hinting at a summer move.

The Wolves winger, 24, is in high demand after an amazing season for Nuno Espirito Santo’s team.

Adama Traore’s agent has suggested that Wolves winger can line up for a summer transfer. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

He scored six goals and registered ten assists when the campaign was suspended due to coronavirus.

And the Covid-19 pandemic can hamper potential movement if the transfer market fails to recover.

However, Rodri Baster – Traore’s representative – thinks his client can switch when the transfer window reopens.

He told EFE: “I can’t talk about the contract situation because it’s a personal matter, but Adama is having a good season.

“And with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very interesting player, there is definitely a market for him, no doubt.

“We must hope that the situation returns to normal and hope that it will not affect him this summer.”

Arsenal is understood to be attracted to men who fly wide but will face strong competition from Liverpool.

Premier League leaders who escaped were impressed by Traore’s performance against them at the start of the season when Jurgen Klopp praised the winger.

The Kop boss said: “He can’t be played at times, it can’t be trusted. An amazing player – not only him but he is also very good.”

Traore came through the youth rankings in Barcelona but despite making his debut at 17, it was not as successful as planned and he went to Aston Villa in 2015.

A failed season at Villa Park made him sold to Middlesbrough where he continued to show many threats with his tumultuous speed.

But only after joining Wolves in 2018 did he start to shine in the Premier League and added that the final product of his game was very absent.

Apart from his past at Barcelona, ​​ace Wolves admitted that he would not have a problem with the signing of arch-rivals Real Madrid if Los Blancos came on for him.

Any club that wants to land a Spaniard needs to spend cash.

There are £ 80 million or even £ 90 million suggested for Traore but the latest report shows, given the current economic climate in football, £ 70 million will be enough.

The wolf winger, Adama Traore, reacted lively to his FIFA statistics