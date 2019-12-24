Ars Technica’s best games of 2019

Loading...

Expand / Wait: This image seems to be missing Kojima baby proton packages, right?

Simogo / Nintendo / Remedy / House House

Today's player faces a shame of wealth when it comes to elections. Dozens of new titles are literally released every day on consoles, PCs, mobile phones, virtual reality platforms and more. Usually, that includes at least a couple of games that would be worth it, if you only had the time to rank them all.

We cannot say that we have played all the thousands of big and small titles that have come out this year. However, of those who have played, these are the ones we would feel comfortable recommending to anyone.

20. Telling lies

Sam Barlow / Annapurna Interactive; Windows, Mac, iOS

The basic story of telling lies would not be so interesting if it were told as a standard linear movie plot. But Sam Barlow's follow-up to the excellent Her Story of 2015 demonstrates once again that the storytelling function can emerge in a relevant new interactive way.

Players experience the storytelling of telling lies through fragments of two-way video conversations, which are accessed through semi-random searches through a hard disk database. There is immense intimacy to experience a story like this, through characters that speak directly with the camera, with you. You see these people completely exposed, interacting with invisible companions, reacting to provocations not heard and pausing to listen to unknown monologues for a long time, without knowing that someone else will be spying on them much later. Knowing these people in this way almost feels intrusive, as if you were meddling in private moments that could remain hidden.

There is a certain joy in the classification of riddles by joining the largest plot of these disjointed conversations, and each newly discovered clip has the potential to serve as a "spin" that recontextualizes information from the past (or future, according to the order in which that you see everything). While the conclusion feels a bit cliché and is not completely won, the strong performance and strictly written characterization keep everything attractive until the last clip is discovered. We can only hope that Barlow's work inspires others to continue experimenting with what is still a largely unexplored narrative format.

-Kyle Orland

19. Remnant: from the ashes

Shooters; Windows, PS4, Xbox One

More destiny? Meh More borderlands? Nah Give us more remnants: from the ashes.

This modest third-person combat game takes all the lessons a development team could learn from Destiny 2, Monster Hunter and Dark Souls, then channels them into a cooperative combat experience that I keep returning to with my favorite online battle. Friends There is a real grace in Remnant's semi-random combat attack. You will march through a randomly generated city instance in a moment, selecting each corner to get a useful loot while fighting with enemies spawned by surprise, then you will find a door that takes you to a random or prefabricated instance of more intense enemies (or even one of his many incredible battles against bosses).

After each particularly brutal battle, the game is wise enough to let an accordion cool in a transversal and simpler combat before speeding things up again. And at any time, it's easy for a trio of friends to go to a base and unpack a combination of gun purchases and plot revelations that should particularly embarrass developers who did the same at Anthem.

This basic formula, which constantly keeps a group of friends exploring and fighting without wandering aimlessly through open worlds, is anchored in a tremendous mix and balance of firearms with limited ammunition and melee implements in the brutal and slow style. The remnant is generous enough to allow players to customize their loads to specialize in shooting or fencing, but you won't go far without juggling each extreme weapon. In addition, it is quite easy for friends to bring a companion or random rookie thanks to intelligent scale combat, so it is much easier to have fun and play Remnant in his ideal state of three fighters at any given time.

-Sam Machkovech