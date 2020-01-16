Enlarge / Have some fun.

Last month we asked readers to donate to our 2019 Charity Drive competition. After the donation has ended and the results have been evaluated, we can report that Ars Technica readers have donated $ 33,181.11 to Child’s Play and the EFF through the fundraiser. This is not a record of our annual effort, but it does bring our donation over 13 years of charity topping the $ 330,000 mark! Well done, Arsians!

Thank you to everyone who gave everything they could. We are still at the beginning of selecting and notifying the winners of our swag competition. So don’t be upset if you haven’t heard of it, if you’re still a winner. In the meantime, enjoy these quick stats from the 2019 ride.