Two people have been arrested and will appear in court to be charged with a series of breaks and will arrive in Peterborough and Northumberland County, according to Northumberland OPP.

Jennifer Bridges, 39, from Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and 37-year-old Jeremy Richardson from Trent Hills are facing multiple criminal charges related to the break and the action that took place between December 2019 and January 7.

Bridges are accused of: pause, entering a private home with the intention of committing offenses, possession of proceeds from property acquired through crime of more than $ 5,000, possession of a substance from Schedule 1 – methamphetamine, non-compliance with probation order and possession of break in instruments.

Richardson is confronted with allegations of: pause, entering a home with the intention of committing criminal offenses, possession of proceeds from property acquired through crime of more than $ 5,000, non-compliance of a company and possession of pause in instruments.

Both are being held pending their appearance in court on Monday.

