Arrest on Warrants

Belleville Ont, On January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. officers received a call to attend the probation office on Victoria Avenue. Police received information that Ryan Hinks, a 36-year-old man from Belleville, was there. There was an order for his arrest for violating his probationary period. He was arrested and transferred to the Belleville police. He was held for a bail on January 23, 2020.

Theft

Belleville Ont, On January 23, 2020 at 10:00 am, officers took part in a Bell Blvd business involving a woman who walked out of the store with a bottle of wine. The female had left before the police arrived.

At 2:00 pm, officers received a call regarding a woman playing on Front Street. Officers were present and identified the female as the suspect of the earlier alcohol theft. A 34-year-old woman from Belleville was arrested for theft under five thousand dollars. She also had pending charges from Ottawa and was therefore held for a bail on January 24, 2020. Her name will not be released at this time.

Three day suspension

Belleville Ont, On January 24, 2020 at 2:45 am, the police stopped a vehicle on North Front Street after leaving a bar parking area and attempted to evade officers by cutting through an adjacent plot. The driver was identified and admitted that he had drunk alcohol in the evening. The 35-year-old driver from Whitby took a roadside breath test and received a three-day driving license suspension. He also received tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for not returning the required documents.

