Arrest of native girl, grandfather at BMO in Vancouver calls for investigation

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The police commissioner of B.C. investigates last month’s arrest of a 12-year-old girl and her grandfather after trying to open a new bank account in Vancouver.

The incident took place on December 20 in a BMO branch and followed a report by a bank employee about possible fraud by the indigenous man.

The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has established that further investigation is justified to determine whether the Vancouver police officers involved behaved correctly when handcuffs were used to hold the child and her grandfather.

“It is important that this issue is thoroughly and independently investigated. The investigation will carefully examine and assess the circumstances of this incident, including the legal authority to hold, arrest and use security devices such as handcuffs, as well as any relevant policy or training questions, ”says Andrea Spindler, Deputy Commissioner for Police Complaints.

The Vancouver police confirm that they have been called to a downtown branch after they have been notified of an “ongoing fraud.”

“Both persons who were identified by the bank as suspects were first handcuffed while officers investigated the claim. Officers confirmed the identity of the two people and confirmed that no criminal activities had taken place. The persons were released and officers continued to complete the investigation and closed the call, “says a statement from the Vancouver police.

