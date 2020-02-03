Arrest in double murder in Val-des-Monts

OTTAWA, ON. AUGUST 16, 2012 — FILE ART from police in Ottawa / Gatineau. – Surete Du Quebec Police SQ (Provincial Police of Quebec) (JULIE OLIVER / OTTAWA CITIZEN) # 109963. CITY.

Julie Oliver / Postmedia

A Val-des-Monts man has been accused of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of two people in his house damaged by fire.

Yvon Mercier, 69, was arrested Monday morning. He was also accused of one count of arson.

Sgt. Marc Tessier, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Quebec, said the police continue to investigate the murders that claimed the lives of Céline Labelle and Pierre Dupuis, both in their fifties.

The investigation is still in the preparatory phase, he said, and the police cannot yet say what caused the death of the victims or describe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Tessier said the accused knew the victims. “The suspect knew the victims, but I can’t go further,” he said.

It seems that Mercier offered his three-bedroom bungalow for sale in Kijiji last month.

Firefighters were called to a house on Mercier Street at 3.30 pm, just east of Highway 366. Sunday in response to a fire report. The provincial police of Quebec are investigating in collaboration with the police of MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais.

Edit