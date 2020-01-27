WEST VALLEY CITY – Police have arrested a man suspected of having abducted a student from Hunter High School near her home.

The girl told police that she had been kidnapped near her home, but then escaped from the man and was found by friends near the school, 4200 S. 5600 West. The Granite School District sent an informative alert to the parents around 8 p.m., informing them of the reported incident and letting them know that there would be additional police patrols in the area until the matter was resolved. .

The district also informed parents that social workers and others were available for any type of support that students needed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim tonight,” said the Granite School District email.

Unified police announced an arrest in the case just before 10 p.m. Additional information is not expected to be released until Tuesday morning.