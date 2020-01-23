Arrangements form outside supermarkets in St. John's, N.L., on the 5th day of emergency paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The openings at Sobey’s and other grocers took place on the fifth day of a state of emergency in the provincial capital, when clearing continued after a storm last Friday that brought 76 centimeters of snow to some areas.

The state of emergency would continue on Wednesday, although the city said some restrictions would be lifted.

Supermarkets and pharmacies can open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, as well as general practitioners and specialized clinics to reduce the pressure on hospital first aid.

Oil companies may also provide fuel for home heating.

Hundreds of Armed Forces staff have been brought in to help with the effort, and more are expected on Tuesday.

Amid the slow return to daily life, the police announced a disturbing development: the search for 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who went missing at the height of the snowstorm, has been suspended.

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power said in an email that despite “exhausting efforts” in the last four days, Wall – who last left his home for a friend’s house at the height of Friday’s storm – was not found .

“Bay Roberts RCMP continues to encourage residents in the area to check their properties, including backyards, barns, sheds and other outbuildings, as well as vehicles, in case Joshua sought shelter there,” Power said.

At Sobey’s on Tuesday, a resident of St. John said she and her husband walked down early with a plan to beat the crowd, but came to discover that others had the same idea.

Doris Squires said Tuesday looking forward to a new kitchen.

“I’m going to set up a pot of fresh meat soup, if I can get some fresh meat,” she said.

Several taxi companies offered free trips to seniors and people with disabilities who had to pick up supplies.

Just around the corner from Sobey’s, there was a sense of relief at The Gathering Place, a service center that provides meals, warmth and other basic needs for low-income residents.

Ashley MacDonald, director of social programs, said the state of emergency was severe for guests who depend on the food and toiletries center and couldn’t afford to hit the storm.

Many were without power or means to keep up with city updates, MacDonald said, noting that some people have approached her on the street in recent days asking where to find food.

“They are in the dark about what everyone knows,” MacDonald said.

About 70 people came to eat and warm up on Monday, MacDonald said, and more than a dozen names of canned supplies were taken home for other community members who were home-bound.

MacDonald said there was a sense of relief that day when people were finally fed, saw the faces of their friends, and exchanged stories after an isolating and precarious period.

She said that forward heating plans and access to food should be a priority during such weather conditions to better support vulnerable members of the community.

Scott Seabrook, who lives in a nearby bed, was in The Gathering Place for a meal on Tuesday afternoon. He said he had trusted the center since he moved to town almost a month ago for a job that was not there.

Seabrook said the staff sent him home on Thursday evening with some extra canned food to warn that they might stop for a few days.

“I have since lived on canned goods, and I have shared it with some people in my room,” he said.

Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said that around 450 troops – including around 175 reservists – would be in Newfoundland on Tuesday to help the province dig the storm out.

Prime Minister Dwight Ball said Tuesday afternoon that the armed forces had completed more than 160 assigned tasks so far, and the call volume of requests for assistance had been “extremely high”.

The city said it would allow St. John’s International Airport to resume flights at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and taxis would have permission to resume operations at midnight.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Holly McKenzie-Sutter, The Canadian Press