Around the house: black beauty

Architect Linc Thelen designed and built the dining table in his store.

Cool children have stated that the integration of black in decor and design is new, cool, edgy and chic! And they are absolutely right – except for the new part. Black has always been a striking decorative element: as early as 600 BC, Athenian potters created decorative motifs with a form of clay that turned black during baking.

The old tradition lives on in a thoroughly contemporary country house architect Linc Thelen www.lincthelen.com designed and built in Rolling Prairie, Ind., For a family in Chicago who wanted a rural retreat.

Thelen is also a visual artist and is known for combining architecture and art to design spaces that effortlessly combine classic and contemporary elements, whether it is a Victorian terraced house or a conversion from church to home.

A garage became a detached relaxation area, also covered with black lacquered vertical cladding.

If there is a common thread running through his work, Thelen says, it is that it starts with the site. “A black house works here because it is surrounded by forests on 80 hectares. I don’t know if it would fit in a suburb. “

Fitting seems to do it for sure. In the summer, the 3200-foot structure will sit quietly among shadows of leafy green vegetables. In the winter, the vertically oriented wooden cladding (painted black) reflects the surrounding trees.

“We did (black) to connect the house to the forest and to give it a stronger architectural point,” he explains, adding that he thinks the house is turning its back on a nearby pond – as opposed to many adjacent structures – a plus, rather than a disadvantage of the design.

“It’s nestled in the forest, so you feel like you’re entering a cozy, romantic space,” he says.

Folding windows and underfloor heating extend the seasonal use of the porch.

The project required a total lower abdomen and rearrangement of the floor plan. Outside balconies were removed, as well as an overhanging roof. A garage was converted into a detached relaxation area and a new swimming pool and outdoor shower were added.

To connect inside and outside, Thelen used black to frame outside views, just like in two 13-foot corner windows on a dining table addition, and in folding windows that run around a closed porch. Black also serves as a punctuation in lighting fixtures, faucets and hardware. And it offers line breaks to pieces of minimally decorated white spaces and sparingly used texture – such as the cultured stone on a rising fireplace or wide, rough white oak floors. For more photos, visit www.aroundthehouse.ca

Asked if he prefers a complete redo instead of adapting an existing space, Thelen hesitates somewhat.

“It doesn’t matter if you start all over again or work with existing ones, you have to connect the structure with its environment,” he says. “There are always some sort of limitations with space, so you have to understand how you can maximize what you have.”

The bright kitchen has custom-made cupboards in white oak and an island of Caesarstone and raw concrete.

The fundamental appeal of this modern farm design, he says, is that it is warm and cozy without being overly rustic and modern and minimalist “in a way that still feels like home.”

Thelen is currently designing a house with similar sensitivity in Wilmette, a northern suburb of Chicago. He will then spend the rest of the year on full-time painting at www.lincthelenart.com. How do these two practices influence each other?

“I am a painter, a visual artist, so I really learned to work with materials. It is not about the subject, it is about brush and line work. I look at every element in a room and ask how do the materials, what percentage of wood do we need, do we need some metal and how do we balance everything? “