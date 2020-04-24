Arnold Schwarzenegger’s little “Horse” is very rare (video)

Arnold Schwarzenegger never needs to feel lonely because he has a donkey and mini-horses to partner with. They are never damaged in the house.

Last night, Jimmy Kimmel met these unique pets via Zoom in “Jimmy Kimmel’s House Alive.”

“Have these pets been trained?” Kimmel asked.

– You know, they … yes. They are untrained, but they rarely pick up trash from home. It happened once while we were cooking, but it was good, it smelled of Weiner Schnitzel and pua at the same time. ”

Whiskey and Lulu, a vague, hoofed creature, passed the Terminator actor, surprised him and tried to get carrot and oatmeal cookies.

Kimmel also had difficult questions about the former governor of California.

“I learned something about you. When you were governor, did you know how many masks and fans you collected and prepared for such a situation?”

“We’ve collected millions of masks and thousands of fans, and I think it’s 2,400 fans and bedding and stuff like that,” Schwarzenegger said.

He said he woke up in a day with thousands of fires across the state and decided to be prepared for more fires or other natural disasters, such as an earthquake. However, it is expensive to keep all this equipment in a new condition, and over the years, other mayors have decided to use these funds for other purposes.

According to Schwarzenegger, part of his mask stock has survived, but since its expiration in 2011.

“Some items were stored, found and used in hospitals,” he said. “It was great”

These celebrities went into their pockets to help with the pandemic (Photos)

As the number of people infected with COVID-19 grows, it is unlikely that good deeds will be done by people who help people survive the pandemic. It includes celebrities and Hollywood artists who are just like us. These famous good people go into their pockets to make life a little easier in quarantine. Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey has announced on social media that she will donate $ 10 million to help those affected, including $ 1 million to help people struggling to buy food during the pandemic. Getty Images

Rihanna’s charity, the Clara Lionel Foundation, has pledged $ 5 million to help food banks in the United States, as well as testing in dangerous communities in the United States, Haiti and Malawi. The foundation, along with Jack Dorsey of Twitter, partnered with the Los Angeles Mayor’s Foundation to provide $ 2.1 million in shelter, food and counseling for victims of domestic violence. Dorsey’s combined fund is $ 4.2 million. Getty Images

Ten-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift has been quietly talking on social media about people struggling to pay bills during the pandemic. Those users then shared screenshots of Swift donating several thousand dollars each. Getty Images

TV presenter Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos donated $ 1 million to the New York governor’s office to buy a fan and WIN, a New York homeless shelter for homeless women and children. Getty Images

Writer Roxanne Gay repeatedly tweeted during the pandemic that people struggling to make payments during the pandemic should share their mobile payments and get charitable help from them. Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively, have announced on social media that they have donated $ 1 million to American Food and Canadian Food Banks. Getty Images

Pop star Ariana Grande said on her Instagram Stories that she has donated to several organizations, including Opportunity Fund, GiveDirectly, American Nutrition, Croce Rossa Italiana and World Health Organization. Getty Images

Dr. Tai Aliabad, a doctor in Los Angeles, wrote on Instagram that one of his patients, Kylie Jenner, “donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields and other protective equipment.” Getty Images

NFL player Drew Breeze told TMZ he had donated $ 5 million to Louisiana to help alleviate the coronavirus. Getty Images

Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has donated $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry to feed children from low-income families, the organization said in a statement. Getty Images

Country music legend Dolly Parton said on Instagram that Vanderbilt had donated $ 1 million to research for COVID-19 treatment. Getty Images

Jay-Z’s Shaw Carter Foundation has linked Rihanna’s $ 1 million donation to charity. Getty Images

Bruno Mars, who has a residence in Las Vegas, has donated $ 1 million to the MGM Resorts Fund to help MGM employees in the city who lost their jobs in the pandemic, his spokesman told E News. Getty Images

Golden State Warriors players, coaches and owners have announced they will donate $ 1 million to help employees who have lost their jobs as a result of the NBC games at the Chase Center. Getty Images

Facebook COO Cheryl Sandberg has partnered with Silicon Valley Food Bank to provide $ 5.5 million to create a COVID-19 emergency fund for foster families. Getty Images

Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey is on his platform with his other Square Inc. will help raise funds to help the company’s $ 1 billion shares. Dorsey says it’s 28% of his fortune. Dorsey says that “once we disarm the pandemic,” the money will help fund girls’ health and education, as well as the general basic income. Together with the Rihanna Charitable Foundation, it provided a $ 4.2 million grant to provide shelter, food, and counseling to victims of domestic violence. Getty Images

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, in partnership with Jack Dorsey, has partnered with its #startsmall initiative to provide $ 6 million to local communities in the form of food, cleaning supplies, preservatives, medications and more. Getty

Of course, there is nothing wrong with being kind to people who are socially distant, such as celebrities and Hollywood artists, who help others to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

