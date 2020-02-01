Arnold has had a headache for months juggling with the national selection

The Olympic tournament starts on July 22nd, shortly after Copa America ends.

The Socceroos have five tough games in the South American championship until June in which they compete as guests.

Nobody seriously expects Australia to reach the knockout stage, but if it were to shock and finish in the top four in its six-team group, the quarter-finals would be on July 4th or 5th – less than three weeks before the Olympics.

The closeness of this data and the fact that the Copa opposition includes some of the best teams in the world makes it difficult for many players to be able to double up and take part in both tournaments.

But before all of this is possible, Arnold must make sure that Australia navigates through its World Cup qualifying group and reaches the final leg on the way to Qatar in 2022.

They are currently pretty high up in the group and will play Kuwait at home on March 26th before traveling to Nepal five days later.

Arnold is determined to win these two games to ensure that Australia qualify early as the section’s last two qualifiers – at home against Chinese Taipei and Jordan – will take place on June 4th and 9th, the latter only four days before Copa America starts.

In an ideal world, Australia would put everything in first place in its qualifying group, so Arnold could compete against a second string team – or maybe the Olyroos – in his last two matches, and his ” best ” selection could compete against Argentina to acclimate ,

But then things get complicated, and his choice is determined by the priorities he (and possibly the FFA) imposed on Copa America and the Olympics.

Assuming Australia has what to expect against Kuwait and Nepal, and Arnold chooses a weakened squad for the last two qualifiers and assumes that a second string Socceroos will be too good for Nepal and Jordan, especially since these games Are at home?

In this case, it would be an ideal platform for the candidates for the Tokyo Olympic team to advance their cases through strong leadership performance.

He was then able to send most of his first choice to Latin America in early June for training and acclimatization, while giving his second young players a chance to show that they could meet the World Cup qualifier requirements.

However, all bets would be void if the Socceroos, unlikely, were to mess up their games in March and win those two games against Jordan and Chinese Taipei. In this case, Arnold would have to bring his strongest squad back to Australia.

This would jeopardize the Copa campaign and open the door for him to deploy many of his Olympic team players in Latin America and provide them with the highest level of experience against some of the best in the world – even if the timetable for a short turn was crucial.

None of this takes into account how the European clubs where his top players are based think they are used so often in their off-season.

Arnold also has a dilemma about the Olympics.

Will he reward the players who have brought Australia to Tokyo under difficult circumstances, or will he try to maximize the chances of getting a medal by bringing in players like Riley McGree, Daniel Arzani and Harry Souttar who all missed the qualification next to the Outdated player.

The Olympic team consists of only 18 players. Take out the goalkeepers and add the three aged players he’s likely to add, Arzani, McGree and Souttar (all of whom played as youngsters for the senior team), and that doesn’t leave much space for those who do Have done work in Thailand.

In view of the Olympic medals, the mood should hardly play a role in Arnold’s decisions. But that doesn’t mean that he won’t have a worse headache than any hangover …

