Arn Anderson spoke about the end of his time at WWE

After Arn Anderson was released from the WWE in February 2019 for making Alicia Fox intoxicated, he began performing for All Elite Wrestling and played the role of Cody's trainer at AEW Dynamite last week. In the last episode of his podcast with Conrad Thompson, "ARN", Anderson approached the end of his time at WWE, where he was a producer.

Anderson said he knew that his time in the WWE "probably four years in there somewhere before I went into the can". He explained:

I was accused of things that were perceived as my fault, that were not my fault. My opinion was not counted.

You know, something I'm not sure everyone knows … besides our duties, if you are a producer and drive all these kilometers and go out on Fridays and sometimes drive a thousand kilometers before you go, it is on the street Come raw and then you have three hundred more that night and you drive and you have to be there early for smackdown, on top of that they would sometimes send the show out on Sunday night, so after you've already put in a thousand miles, you already had a show, you went to Raw … then you got an email and you had to criticize the show.

Anderson described the process of criticizing the show and the impact this work had:

You would have to read a three-hour raw, give your opinions and suggestions. The same goes for smackdown. Now it doesn't matter that it's four in the morning and you're dead tired. But that's all producers. Very rarely in the past four years would any of us have offered anything – because you would have had a sheet with the suggestions and names of the producers – and they would never use any of these suggestions, and I knew when my opinion was no longer appreciated. ..

It was almost like being creative with the producers, which is the most distant from the truth. We have done everything to support your ideas. We disagreed with many of them and we pronounced it and it would be thrown across the room, but until it returned to the beginning it would only be what was originally written.

Anderson added that even though he had worked for WWE for eighteen years, he felt like one of you WCW people and that he "always took his head off for things that were not my fault". His ideas were Vince McMahon, also shot down as "stupid", but the only voice behind the scenes that mattered:

At the end of the day, it was an audience from someone we played across the board … "You just have to please one audience." And we know who the audience is from you. So if you're not trying to give the audience what they want, or if you're just trying to see what they want and need, this is a difficult minefield. It's really.

You can listen to the entire ARN clip here.