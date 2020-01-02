Army recruits are facing a new personality-based entrance exam

Loading...

New Army recruits are doing a personality test to determine if certain features could make them suitable for military professional specialties for which they may not have been considered due to low qualification test results.

The Tailored Adaptive Personality Assessment System (TAPAS), the new 120-question military entrance exam, is being conducted as part of a three-year pilot study to determine whether the Army can successfully employ recruits in jobs that may require "a little more". According to an army press release, the test results are above those obtained in the Armed Forces Qualification Test (AFQT).

The test aims to "predict the performance, behavior, attitude and abrasion of potential soldiers".

According to the press release, TAPAS has also been awarded to recruits since 2009, in addition to other entrance examinations, although data had previously been collected on soldiers who had already entered their military professional specialties.

TAPAS can unlock motivational aspects of soldiers' performance, e.g. B. Whether or not they are suitable for the life of the army, whether they pose a risk of wear and tear, whether they have leadership potential, resilience, team orientation, ingenuity, selflessness and commitment, and even how well they will perform in an army fitness test " said Dr. Heather Wolters, senior research psychologist at the Army Research Institute for human resources assessment in behavioral and social sciences in 2015.

Data over the years have shown researchers that "people with higher motivation do better than their below-average score". In other words, a soldier could underperform AFQT, but perform better because of his promising TAPAS rating.

The pilot program excludes recruits who are between 45 and 49 in the AFQT, but also in the top 50% in the TAPAS test, according to the press release from the AFQT rating scale.

Tonia Heffner, director of selection and operational research at the Army Research Institute for Behavioral and Social Sciences, said in the press release that soldiers in the AFQT may perform "just below" but because of their motivation, that is how someone who scores high scores. "

According to Heffner, soldiers whose TAPAS values ​​are more motivated tend to adapt better to the service and have fewer disciplinary incidents.

"Those who apply for the pilot program are more qualified than what their cognitive test results say," said Heffner in the press release. "I expect them to do a lot more than that. It's not even a bit, it's noticeably higher than that. There will be less wear and tear for the people in the pilot program and they will outperform many of their peers."

Heffner emphasized that this would not lead to lower standards for new soldiers – they would continue to comply with the other regular screening standards. Instead, TAPAS tests will give the army "high-quality, extremely fit people who are able to successfully act as soldiers".

