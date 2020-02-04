Army pilots receive their first raise in 20 years

The army is increasing pilot premium payments for the first time in 20 years to prevent pilots from migrating to the civil aviation industry.

According to an army press release, the new tariffs, which are reflected in the years of service, entered into force on January 1 of this year. The highest incentive rate applies to troops with more than 10 years of service ($ 1,000). This rate drops to $ 700 for troops with more than 22 years of service and to $ 400 for troops over 24 years.

Army spokesman Jason Waggoner told Task & Purpose that the incentives “focus on mid-career pilots for retention reasons.”

In 1999, when prices were last adjusted, the highest incentive available was $ 840 for pilots with more than 14 years of experience. The lowest price was $ 125 for two or less years of experience.

The army knows that it has to keep up with competitive offers. Reuters reported last year that military pilots received “attractive offers” from US airlines in hopes of “alleviating a global shortage of pilots.”

“The Army is aware of the high demands on the Air Force and its families. This increase in AvIP, the first for Army pilots in over 20 years, will result in wages increases for most regular Army, Army National Guard and Army pilots Army Reserves, “Maj. Gen. David J. Francis, commander-in-chief of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, said in the press release.

“This adjustment is just one of many efforts to maintain aviation readiness and support the common force.”