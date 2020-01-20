A memo distributed over the weekend warning of a “possible imminent attack” on US soldiers in Germany was examined by army officials who found that it was not a serious threat after all.

“We can confirm that a potential threat has been identified and investigated,” Lieutenant Colonel Joe Scrocca told Task & Purpose on Monday. “German and US officials were heard and no immediate threat was identified.”

“We want to remind everyone to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.”

According to Newsweek, a memo from the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade provided “third-party information” about a “possible impending attack” against US soldiers stationed either in the Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr or in the Tower Barracks in Dülmen.

The information said the attack would be “carried out by an unknown Jordanian extremist” who “recently advocated killing US soldiers in Germany,” via Newsweek.

On Saturday, the Facebook page of the US garrison Bavarians expects increased measures to protect the armed forces in the Tower Barracks in Grafenwoehr and the Rose Barracks in Vilseck.