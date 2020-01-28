Army leaders remind the soldiers to take care of each other

As the Army advances at Fort Wainwright to improve grassroots quality of life and stop suicide, Army leaders remind soldiers of a simple thing that could make a difference: get to know your teammates and take care of each other.

After a series of suicides at Wainwright, an Army Medical Command behavioral medicine team visited the base and found a number of factors that may have contributed to suicidal thoughts, including the remoteness of the installation. Lonliness; and minimal food choices. As a result, the army called for change.

The commando visit took place when the base was shaken by the death of at least nine soldiers through suicide between May 2018 and October 2019.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Sergeant Major Michael Grinston went on a more general visit to Fort Wainwright on Monday to check things like readiness – but also to see firsthand the improvements made by the installation.

According to Fort Wainwright, an “Intensive Outpatient Behavioral Health Program” was launched to treat the first patients on January 6. The installation also received $ 240,000 for “entertainment support” such as comedy acts and concerts. Soldiers are now released at 3:00 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the second and fourth week of each month.

And while McCarthy and Grinston were encouraged and confident that these changes could help, Grinston admitted to reporters that there is no real way to assess if it works, other than hopefully seeing the trend of soldiers dying from suicide.

“It’s always difficult to assess happiness,” Grinston told reporters on Monday. “We want fewer suicides. No matter how you write it down, we want to see it that way.”

Aside from the physical changes in Wainwright – including barracks renovations, new fitness equipment worth over $ 900,000, and blackout curtains for the long summer hours in Alaska – McCarthy and Grinston emphasize the importance of only giving your teammates “this.” is the “My Squad” initiative that focuses on the cohesion of the troops.

McCarthy said that “there is no greater mechanism than strengthening and building coherent units,” adding that while suicide has the full focus and energy of army leadership, it is really an easy factor to add to your teammates know. ”

“If you are tired and have a long day, it will be a team mate who will pick you up,” said McCarthy. “Nothing more scientific than that.”