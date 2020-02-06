Army leaders are not worried about nepotism in the new talent portal

The new era of the army, giving soldiers the opportunity to choose their jobs, is officially underway and so far it seems that it might work.

The Army Talent Alignment Process (ATAP) is a market-like system that allows Army officers to view all open positions in the Army and classify their preferences based on where they would prefer to be assigned. The commanders of the unit have the same opportunity to view the skills, backgrounds and preferences of the officers and to rank them according to which officer they want to join their team.

The first cycle ended in December when around 50% of the over 14,000 officers going through the process for their summer 2020 moves were given their first choice – that is, they and the unit assigned to them were the first to match Choice . Ultimately, the army leadership hopes to use the system for the rest of the service, not just for officers.

“Officials don’t just have a high preference,” Maj. Gen. Joseph Calloway, head of the Human Resources Command, told reporters on Thursday. “They have a high preference for a unit that has actually spoken to them and wants them to come to the unit. So reinforce that kind of synergy, I think. Everyone feels like ‘Hey, I’m I’m going into a team that actually wants me to be part of his team, and vice versa. ”

Calloway spoke to reporters alongside Lt. Gen. Thomas Seamands, deputy chief of staff for personnel, and Maj. Gen. J. P. McGee, director of the Army Talent Management Task Force.

In October, Chief of Staff James McConville touched the new system at the US Army’s annual meeting and joked that it was “almost blasphemous to think that the Army was actually thinking about someone’s preferences.

“But if we know where they are going and what they want to do, we believe that we can have the right person in the right place at the right time and that we will have a better army that is more committed.”

When the next cycle begins, some improvements are made to both ATAP and the Assignment Interactive Module 2 (AIM 2.0), the tool that activates ATAP. Calloway said Thursday that they hope to make it more “user-friendly” and plan to add more information to help the automated system better coordinate officers with units once their selections are made.

The goal is to expand the talent field to help commanders find an officer whose skills and background clearly match the needs of their unit – someone who might otherwise be overlooked. Seamands informed reporters that potential nepotism would be apparent in the system if more data were collected, but it is not necessarily bad for a commander to choose an officer who can take part in their task, knowing that they work well together ,

“I think you will see trends when there is nepotism, where people have repeated assignments for someone. I think we will be able to understand that. I don’t think you want to get rid of it – if you are a manager.” You want someone who thinks like you to anticipate your questions, not what you want to do, “he said.” In some cases – I found out a long time ago that I have a lot more success when I have someone who is willing to disagree and say I know what you want to do, but here’s the downside. ”

“So having this relationship is pretty powerful, and hiring someone you know will have the courage to come and have this conversation is pretty important.”

But he added that he did not expect nepotism to become a problem “over time” because commanders would be looking for someone to meet the specific needs of their units. The example he gave is that when a unit prepares for an assignment in Africa, the unit is likely to want someone who has experience in Africa, be it through a previous life or study at school, maybe after doing it on a master’s thesis – Everything you can see about ATAP in the background of a person.

“Ultimately, if you’re a commander, you’re a caretaker for this unit for the two years you’ve been there,” said Seamands. “So it’s your job to set up the unit for success while you’re there and beyond by hiring the right team for it.”