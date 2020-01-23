Army father caught on camera surprises 5 kids at Disney

“Priceless”: Army father surprises 5 children at Disney

Updated: 10:25 p.m. EST Jan 22, 2020

An army father returning from a year-long deployment surprised his five children with a magical moment at the most magical place on Earth. U.S. Army Chief Sergeant. Byron Yates has been deployed to Syria for the past year. His family was posted to Clearwater. Yates and his wife Samantha wanted to plan something for his return, so they organized Disney’s surprise. Samantha said their five children – ages 11, 8, 7, 3 and 1 – were shocked. “The children’s response has been invaluable. They literally turned around and were shocked and immediately started crying, ”said Yates. Watch the comforting moment in the video above.

