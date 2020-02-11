Army drill sergeant suspended after thrust match with recruits in Georgia

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

According to a Ft spokesman, the army suspended a drill sergeant while investigating a suspected attack. Benning in Georgia, the Army’s first infantry school.

The incident first appeared in a video

Twitter from the US Army WTF account! Moments on Friday. In the video there is a group of service members with shaved heads, indicating that they are in basic training in a barrack-like room.

A service member makes a derogatory remark: “F – ing ho, n —-” and goes away.

A service member wearing a neon drill sergeant vest faces the group and there is a dispute between the two.

“Come back, yes, I’m from the police,” says the sergeant. “You have an f —— problem?”

When the two started pushing each other, they separated other seeming recruits.

Fort Benning spokesman Ben Garrett said the installation was “aware of the” recent “incident, which is under investigation by the military police and commando brigade. Garrett added that the sergeant was “suspended until the outcome of the investigation is known.”

“The language and behavior portrayed in the video posted on online social media platforms does not match the U.S. Army values ​​of treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Garrett said in a statement Insider.

Military drill sergeants and military instructors are prohibited from meeting their recruits. A former Marine Corps Drill Instructor described the video incident as “very unfortunate”.

“According to the Marine Corps drill instructor’s standard operating procedures, there is a well-defined list of reasons why you should shake hands with a recruit,” said the former drill instructor, adding that he must not verbally respond to intimidation or provocation from a recruit.

“You cannot endorse what the Sergeant did,” said the instructor. “But this recruit is obviously out of line. Traditionally, you can’t get away with someone like that. This is not conducive to a professional military environment.”

