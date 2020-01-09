Loading...

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The Army Corps of Engineers has announced a $ 611 million expansion plan for the port of Nome that will allow larger ships to be visited.

The plan will allow the port to accommodate larger tankers and cruise ships, the Alaska Journal of Commerce reported Wednesday.

The primary benefit for residents of Nome and remote communities would be potentially cheaper goods brought in by larger ships, officials said.

The plan builds on a $ 210 million proposal from 2015 to expand the protected water area for Nome and dredge it for larger ships.

Congress gave the Corps the power to expand its scope when evaluating plans to strengthen Alaska’s maritime infrastructure.

The Water Resources Development Act 2016 contained a provision that allowed Corps officials to consider the “viability of regions” when evaluating port projects in Alaska, rather than just direct and immediate cost-benefit assessments.

“We could look at the entire region around Nome with all remote villages and how their viability can be positively influenced by a profound port,” said Alaska Chief of Civil Works Bruce Sexauer.

He added: “It is more a regional assessment that Congress has allowed us to use to justify the project.”

The plan recommended by the Corps calls for a doubling of the length of the existing western port road.

The elevated road would reach Norton Sound approximately 2,100 feet (640 meters) further with an almost 1,400 feet (427 meters) breakwater to protect the harbor entrance from incoming waves.

The existing eastern breakwater would be demolished and replaced by a larger, causal breakwater of 3,900 feet (1,189 meters) that would extend the outer basin of the harbor.

The larger outer harbor basin would also be dredged to increase the depth from 22 to 28 feet (6.7 to 8.5 meters).

Three new docks would be placed near the end of the longer western causeway breakwater in an area dredged to a minimum of 40 feet (12 meters) deep.

