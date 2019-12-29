Loading...

Army chef, young son dies in an accident before the holidays

Updated: 3:14 PM EST December 29, 2019

According to the Tennessee authorities, a tragic accident left a wife without her young son and her husband at the service of the army due to a driver in the opposite direction. The 23-year-old father, Anthony Owens of Erwin, Tennessee, who was driving with his 1 Richard, one-year-old son, died on December 19, according to his joint obituary. Another driver, who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 26, also died, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The 42-year-old driver was not wearing a seat belt, Johnson City Press reported. Owens was serving in the US army. UU. In Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The family was preparing to move after the holidays and their relatives are being comforted by their relatives. faith, reported WJHL-TV. A full military service was planned for Monday at the National Mountain Home Cemetery.

