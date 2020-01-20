Army arrives, cleanup begins after paralyzing storm parts of N.L. to bury

ST. JOHN’s, N.L. (NEWS 1130) – Up to 300 members of the Canadian Forces have arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador to help communities dig more than 100 centimeters of snow by the end of Monday.

The aid comes after a crippling storm that has buried many parts of the province, triggering a number of emergency declarations for places such as St.John’s.

“Monday morning we woke up with a new amount of snow on top of what we’ve already received this weekend, so it’s just different from anything we’ve ever seen around St. John”, Ben Murphy, a legislative reporter with VOCM Local News Now, says.

While more than 70 centimeters of snow fell from the sky, deviations up to 15 and 30 feet were reported after the record-breaking system was over. An additional 12 to 15 centimeters fell overnight Sunday to Monday.

“On top of what was already on the ground before the snowstorm, we now have about 127 centimeters of snow on the ground,” he explains.

Last night in Newfoundland! And this on top of the snowstorm that struck Friday. We have the latter and have spoken with @ BenMurphy590, a reporter from St. John’s, about what people wake up to Monday morning. https://t.co/EarlBoyRTI

– Ash Kelly (@AshDKelly) January 20, 2020

Companies are obliged to close and all non-emergency vehicles are not allowed on the road while there is still a state of emergency. It has been temporarily lifted in some communities, but Murphy says the entire ordeal has caused much confusion.

“The St. John subway region includes a few neighboring communities,” he explains. “Many people in these communities work in other communities. So right now, St. Johns is in a state of emergency, meaning that technically people are not allowed to leave their homes unless it’s an urgent circumstance, unless it’s an emergency, people are said to stay away. “

An SOE remains in force for St. John’s with a few exceptions: gas stations can open for refueling, supermarkets remain closed. Some pharmacies open for a few hours, hospitals that only provide emergency or urgent care. https://t.co/zpERKzFJSc

– Ash Kelly (@AshDKelly) January 20, 2020

He says there are some exceptions, for example, a number of gas stations are allowed to open for snow removal. Pharmacies can also open for a few hours so that people can get their medicine, Murphy adds, but corner shops and supermarkets are not yet open for business in the capital.

In the meantime, hospitals only provide emergency care and urgent needs.

Murphy calls the scene after the storm “almost apocalyptic.”

“Everywhere you look, everything is covered with snow. Normally you would see tons of traffic, tons of cars, it’s just snow covered, bare and empty, ”Murphy NEWS 1130 tells of the circumstances.

“It’s just covered with snow, bare and empty,” he says of mostly busy roads that describe a four-lane, divided highway. “Two teams go through the center and you would never know there was a highway.” Https: / / t.co/zpERKzFJSc

– Ash Kelly (@AshDKelly) January 20, 2020

“The person who really struck me was on our highways – usually a four-lane highway – there are two shifts through the center and you would never know there was a highway, it just seems open space in the middle of nowhere . “

Images and videos posted on social media show people digging out their cars under snow. In some cases, people have posted photos of their entrances – doorposts completely blocked by walls of massive snow.

At the height of the storm, described by some as a snow storm in a hurricane, even snow plows were pulled off the road due to almost zero visibility conditions.

But it is not all ruin and gloom. Newfoundland and Labrador are known for their sense of community, especially in difficult times, Murphy says.

Although there are currently serious concerns for the elderly and people with disabilities, he says he is proud of the way east coasts come together.

“One tweet jumped out quite a bit and people actually said that you are almost afraid, as if you feel like you are missing something, seeing all these Newfoundlanders come together, albeit that you are almost dumped 100 centimeters of snow. But still everyone gets the best out of it. “

