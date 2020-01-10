Army 2nd Lt. is accused of using weapons for high-level drug trafficking

Loading...

An officer in the U.S. Army was accused of buying weapons that had ended up in the hands of a suspected drug dealer in Washington, D.C.

Second Lieutenant Kofi Appiah-Mainoo, 30, was arrested on October 28, 2019 after investigations by the FBI and the United States Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives against the arms trade. The next day, James Hutchings Jr., a convicted felon who was allegedly one of the buyers and co-conspirators of Appiah-Mainoo, was arrested. Both remain in custody.

Appiah-Mainoo, an armaments officer who joined the army in May 2017, is depicted in a October 24 indictment as a soldier with “behavioral difficulties” who, as a “straw buyer”, bought weapons in the moonlight and then resold them, and people were not allowed to resell them have.

Appiah-Mainoo was also allegedly supported by an army officer stationed with him in Fort Benning, Georgia. The second officer was not identified in the court records; Fort Benning officials declined to identify the officer.

“We acknowledge his arrest and work with civil law enforcement agencies,” Sue Ulibarri, a Benning spokeswoman, told Task & Purpose. “To protect the integrity of ongoing investigations or legal action, we cannot make further comments.”

The U.S. District Attorney General’s Office declined to comment. Appiah-Mainoo and Hutchings lawyers have not responded to Task & Purpose comment requests.

However, according to the court records, the regulation apparently lasted more than four months in 2018.

Prosecutors alleged that between September and December of this year Appiah-Mainoo legally had a Glock 19 9mm pistol, four Glock 43 9mm pistols, two Glock 23 40 caliber pistols and a Glock 22 40 caliber pistol Bought.

The second officer, meanwhile, bought a Ruger LCR 38-caliber revolver, two 9 mm Glock 19 pistols, and a 22.40 Glock pistol, according to court records. Investigators claim the nameless person bought the weapons with the intention of handing over everyone except Glock 22 to Appiah-Mainoo.

Text of a photo of a list of firearms that Appiah-Mainoo is said to have offered for sale. (Screenshot of court files filed with the Washington D.C. District Court)

Appiah-Mainoo reportedly sent Hutching’s photos of some of the weapons, along with a handwritten price list of ammunition drums, extended magazines, handguns, and an AR-15 rifle. Investigators claim that Appiah-Mainoo also used social media to connect with other potential buyers.

Text messages and screenshots referenced in court records show that Appiah-Mainoo and Hutchings often spoke to each other, haggled over the prices of various weapons, and handled their business transactions through a mobile payment service. Hutchings is said to have used CashApp to transfer four payments totaling more than $ 2,600 to Appiah-Mainoo between November 30 and December 4.

On December 7, Appiah-Mainoo flew with Delta Airlines from Atlanta, Georgia to Washington, DC Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, and told investigators that he had “brought shooting equipment” with him. During her stay in Washington, investigators said Appiah-Mainoo allegedly met with Hutchings and surrendered the weapons. He flew back to Atlanta two days later and “had no such luggage with him,” the court said.

The investigation into Appiah-Mainoo was launched after police officers found several firearms, 100 pounds of heroin containing fentanyl and 50 pounds of marijuana on December 19, 2018 at Linwood Douglas Thorne’s home in Washington, DC. Drug detection was one of the largest in the region in years. Heroin alone is estimated at $ 4 million, according to the Washington Post.

Investigators involved in Thorne found that Appiah-Mainoo had bought three of the six weapons from Thorne that year in Columbus, Georgia. The soldier then reportedly handed them over to Hutchings, who “acted as the ship that allowed these firearms to get into the hands of Thorne,” court records said.

Appiah-Mainoo and Hutchings are charged with arms trafficking “against a person previously convicted of a crime” who is at least one year in prison.

An aerial photo from 2010 shows the main post area in Fort Benning, Georgia (U.S. Army / John D. Helms).

“While the government values ​​a person’s service to the United States, the accused’s service is already tarnished by his criminal behavior,” the prosecutor said in a memorandum on November 26, 2019, calling for Appiah-Mainoo arrest the process.

Appiah-Mainoo “had lied to many behavioral disorders during his service, including the fact that he was absent without permission, and was in the process of being removed from the military despite the current criminal charges,” his commandant at Fort Benning told investigators ,

In interviews with investigators, Appiah-Mainoo claimed that he had traveled to Washington “about every two weeks” and when asked how often he had left firearms in his luggage, he replied that it was about “80 percent of the time” ,

According to the court records, Appiah-Mainoo admitted to buying about 20 firearms. When asked why he was bringing so many weapons to the area, he told investigators that he was planning to drop out of the army and wanted them in Washington until he separated from duty. When Appiah-Mainoo pressed the whereabouts of the weapons he had bought in Georgia, he claimed that he had asked his friends to destroy the weapons and throw them away.

In the court files, the investigators accused Appiah-Mainoo of changing his story and repeatedly lying.

After Appiah-Mainoo was arrested on October 28, 2019, police officers ransacked his home in Columbus, Georgia. There they found three handguns – a Smith & Wesson pistol, a Glock 22 and a Springfield 45 caliber pistol – as well as a supply of magazines and more than three hundred rounds of ammunition.

In Washington alone, more than 1,000 illegal firearms were recovered by the police in 2018, while more than 6,000 have been recovered in the past three years, the Washington Post said in January 2019.

The court records indicate that agents from the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were unable to check the whereabouts of all firearms owned by Appiah-Mainoo.