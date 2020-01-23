Armistice between Israel and Hamas gives Gaza's unemployed hope: NPR

A worker stacks boxes of strawberries in the Ground Berries Association in the northern Gaza Strip. An unwritten agreement between Israel and Hamas gives Gazans more access to jobs, trade and travel.

The White House has invited Israel’s leaders to discuss the government’s long-awaited Middle East peace plan next week. Meanwhile, Israelis and Palestinians alone have conveyed something in the Gaza Strip that has already had a modest impact.

Strawberries and snacks from Gaza can now be sold abroad. The Gazan fishermen can venture further into the Mediterranean to get a better catch. Thousands of unemployed Palestinians are suddenly allowed to leave the area to work in Israel after more than a decade.

These changes are part of an unwritten agreement between Israel and Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip that has been under construction for months. It is so sensitive that the sites do not call it a ceasefire or a ceasefire, but “The Understandings”.

Israel is loosening some of its strict restrictions on trade and exit from the Gaza Strip. This implies that Hamas – a militant Islamist organization that sees Israel and the United States as a terrorist organization – will stop rocket fire at Israel and violent clashes on the Israeli border.

An agreement called “The Understandings” is designed to ease some of Israel’s restrictions on the Gaza Strip, an area of ​​nearly 2 million Palestinians with high unemployment and poverty rates.

It is unclear how the upcoming release of the Trump administration’s peace plan could affect the arrangement.

But The Understandings offer a small window of hope to residents of the impoverished, blocked territory where some of the worst fighting in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has taken place in recent years.

Mahmoud Ghaben, who lives in Gaza, received the coveted permission to build plastering structures in Israel last August. “It’s like finding a treasure,” says Ghaben, who is now waking up before dawn to join the crowds that are crossing the fortified border checkpoint. “Like a prisoner being released.”

He threw a party with a live band when his work permit got through. His cousin had a fun trip through Gaza when he got his.

Border protests put on hold

For about two years, Palestinians held weekly border protests. Some demonstrated non-violently, others shot grenades or fire-burned dragons and balloons into Israel and tried to break through the border fence. The Israeli armed forces called them rioters and fired live ammunition at them, killing several hundred Palestinians and wounding thousands.

Demonstrators carry Palestinian flags as they pass by burning tires during a demonstration near the fence along the Israel border, east of Gaza City, on February 22, 2019.

Palestinian border demonstrations are now being suspended, as are Israeli troops firing in response.

“Let us remember the situation in Gaza before the” understandings “. It should explode,” said Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Qanou. “Gaza was on the verge of collapse. Now we have a lot of improvements that everyone can see.”

After Hamas took over the Gaza Strip in 2007, Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade on the territory, preventing most of the trips and exports from the Gaza Strip. In addition, three Hamas-Israel wars and the recent Palestinian Authority sanctions have exacerbated the economic crisis in the Gaza Strip. The area has experienced daily blackouts, a lack of clean water, poor medical care and a collapsed economy. Statistics are grim: 53% of the nearly 2 million people in Gaza live in poverty and around 50% of the workforce is unemployed, according to a recent United Nations report.

The farmers harvest strawberries north of Gaza City and send them to an association for export.

Partial loosening of the blockade

In May 2018, Egypt opened its border for travel from the Gaza Strip. Qatar is currently pumping aid and fuel in the millions to Gaza. Israel is also increasing electricity consumption in the area to reduce daily blackouts. A Christian U.S. group, Friend Ships, is building tents for a field hospital on the Gaza side of the Israeli border wall.

Israel gave permission for strawberry farmers in the Gaza Strip last month to export abroad and to the Arab Gulf States, but not yet to Israel. The Sarayo Alwadiya snack factory was granted Israeli approval for overseas export in December. His beloved Shatawi, chocolate-covered cream puffs that were made in winter and known in Israel as Crembo, are now sold in Saudi Arabia. With growing access to markets, owner Wael Wadiya is expanding the brand’s offering to include Hazelnut, Oreo, coconut and dried fruit topping.

“Necessity is the mother of invention. When the gate to export opened, I thought, what can we do new?” he says.

Strawberries are transported from the Mulberry Association in Gaza.

The most dramatic change can be seen on the Sunday before dawn on the fortified Israeli border as Palestinian workers flock to the south of Israel from a huge steel terminal.

In recent years, Israel has gradually issued more work permits to Gaza and has now reached a record high of around 5,500 Palestinian workers, Palestinian officials say.

The normally quiet parking lot on the Israeli side of the border is now equipped with a bathroom in the annex and full of minibus drivers, the “Tel Aviv!” “Ramle!” and “Lod!” – Cities in Israel to which they will transport Palestinian workers. Most workers sleep in the West Bank on weekdays and return to Gaza at the weekend. Workers say they could make about ten times more money in Israel than in Gaza.

“A clogged or loosened stranglehold”

The Israel Defense Ministry agency, which manages work permits, told NPR that only businesspeople and traders – not day laborers – are now being given an Israeli work permit. There will be no further comments on the policy change.

Hisham Abu Ghaben walks with his son Mohammed between alleys near their home in Gaza City. Mohammed, 18, was one of more than 100 young Palestinians who had one leg amputated after being shot by Israeli troops during the border protests in the Gaza Strip.

But the Gazans say they have circumvented this rule. Men who recently gathered at the border parking lot said they were actually day laborers on Israeli construction sites. They had to spend a few hundred dollars – plus seemingly fake bills and papers – to officials in the Gaza Strip to register as merchants with businesses in Israel or the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Gaza City Chamber of Commerce said.

This agreement is an open secret that is likely to be known to all officials involved. It is unclear whether this will prevent a reaction by the Israeli public to a flood of Palestinian workers in Israel, says Tania Hary, the executive director of Gisha, an Israeli legal group that works for the free movement of Gazans.

“For more than 13 years, Gaza residents have been experiencing a bottleneck that will be tightened or eased depending on political circumstances,” said Hary. “When Israeli officials feel that things are becoming too unstable, they release pressure by allowing a little more movement and access. However, there has never been a decision to fundamentally change the situation so that people can actually thrive.”

“Many victims”

Last year, residents of the Gaza Strip protested their poor living conditions and blamed Hamas, which had struck the rulers of the Gaza Strip hard.

An agreement to ease restrictions on Gaza could give Hamas a lifeline. “It is good for Hamas that daily living conditions improve,” says Mkhaimar Abusada, who teaches political science at al-Azhar University in Gaza. “That will reduce the internal pressure against Hamas.”

Mohammed Abu Ghaben plays football in the Al-Jazeera Sports Club in an amputee league in Gaza City.

But Israeli or Hamas leaders could give up their side of the informal agreement in an instant if the serious violence increases again. Many Gazans are already saying that they do not feel the benefits of the new gestures.

Hisham Abu Ghaben worked in an Israeli restaurant before the border was sealed, but is out of work and out of money to pay for the documents to apply for an Israeli work permit. (He is not related to Mahmoud Ghaben.)

He called The Understandings a Bollywood film.

His 18-year-old son Mohammed is one of over 100 young Palestinians who had one leg amputated after being shot by Israeli troops during the border protests in the Gaza Strip.

“There were many victims. What did we get for it? Why did the protests stop? I want to understand why. What was the solution?” Abu Ghaben says.

The agreements are also criticized in Israel. Centrist politician Gantz, who ran against Prime Minister Netanyahu in the March election, said Netanyahu was appeasing terrorists. Some in Israel say that the concessions to Hamas could convince the Palestinians that violence pays off. Others say Hamas should first bring back two Israeli prisoners and the bodies of two killed Israeli soldiers.

“This is a clear policy that allows us to calm things down and bring them to rest. This is not a far-reaching agreement. When we get there, we will have demands, like a prisoner exchange,” said Israeli cabinet minister Yoav Gallant Location TELEVISION.

The indirect agreement is very different from Israel’s longstanding policy of isolating Hamas and breaking the Gaza Strip.

Instead, Hamas and the average Gazan are given some relief.