Armie Hammer, Bobby Cannavale and more

New year, new theater.

Winter is usually a slower time when it comes to new shows in New York City (spring is a bigger start), but there are still plenty of ways to look forward to it, from large, bubbly productions of classic works to to completely original new stories.

Here are 10 productions that we are particularly looking forward to.

… want to see a newly interpreted classic: West Side Story



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yl5x1ehxAVw

One of the most brilliant musicals of all time is reinterpreted in this new production, which for the first time in the USA contains a brand new choreography by the celebrated Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. Something is coming; something good etc.

Opening: February 6th

… love a pop concert: six



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJbaU4j0JCo

This super fun musical about the six women of Henry VIII is basically a concert by Ariana Grande. It’s a hit in London and Chicago and is finally making its way to Broadway. It’s bright in the game, with amazing energy and absolutely incredible songs you can’t get out of your head.

Opening: March 12th

… think Laura Linney is awesome: My name is Lucy Barton



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1VY9FdGlKZU

Based on the novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Stout, the solo exhibition is about a woman who wakes up from an operation and finds her mother in her room, whom she has not spoken to in a few years. “During her one-day visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to find her way around with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer,” said one publication in the series. I will probably cry.

Opening: January 15th

… miss seeing Claire Foy and Matt Smith The crown: lung



Directly from London, the two former stars of The Crown play each other again in the play Lungs, a story about a couple who decides whether to give birth to a child in times of climate change. Dark!! I will definitely cry.

Opening: March 25th

… want to feel feelings: Companies



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qDCkZCsvabY

The hit musical by Sondheim about the search for love in your thirties in New York City takes a gender-specific twist: Now Bobbie (Katrina Lenk) is a woman, which of course brings new insights and problems with time. Bonus: Patti LuPone sings the classic “The Ladies Who Lunch”. I will sob.

Opening: March 2nd

… there are far too many group texts on the way: Emojiland



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hcBZfeQlxk

Emojiland sounds deeply silly, but caused some rave reviews at its premiere at the New York Musical Festival last July. I have a press release explained: “Emojiland is about a diverse community of archetypes who see each other at face value: a smiling face that deals with depression; a princess who doesn’t want a prince; nerd face too smart for his own Probably … When a software update threatens to destroy life as you know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions that society – and heart – can ask: Who are we?

I probably won’t cry, but the cast – including Lucas Steele and Max Crumm – excited and fascinated me. Or should I say 🤪.

Opening: January 9th

… appreciate a tragedy: Medea



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwOerifGe8w

In this contemporary (!) Adaptation of the classic Greek tragedy, the real couple Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne take up the epic story of a woman who takes her husband’s bloody revenge after leaving her for another woman. Playing at BAM, this version by Simon Stone was described as “funny, clever and shattering” when it was played in the UK earlier this year.

Opening: January 12th

… will only see a piece if Armie Hammer is there: The minutes



You’re lucky, Hammerheads (?)! Hammer will be part of the ensemble, which will be cast in a new play by Tracy Letts in a comedy about “small town politics and real power” taking place at a city council session. The play, which premiered in Chicago, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and also played Broadway stars like Jesse Mueller, Blair Brown and Letts.

“The play isn’t about Trump or Trumpism – I don’t find it particularly complicated – but it’s about this controversial moment that we’ve had in American politics in recent years,” Letts recently told the New York Times. “I hope it’s about how we got here and what some of the underlying problems and original sins could be.”

Opening: March 15th

… dear Bob Dylan: Girls from the north of the country



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8B_WUtJXME

This musical – with 19 songs by Bob Dylan, including “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Make You Feel My Love” – ​​follows a group of boarders in Duluth, Michigan, in 1934 and uses music to investigate how these people interact with each other in difficult times.

Opening: March 5

… Are a Royals fan: Diana



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yZjS1DadLs

OK, that could go in many different directions 😬, but if you want to prepare for the fourth season of The Crown, then it’s a musical about the People’s Princess (with Jeanna De Waal) that will last her whole life. The reviews outside the city were decidedly mixed, but I hope that this production can pull the needle between the tragedy of its end and its overall impression without being too exploitative and maudlin. We will see!

Opening: March 31

