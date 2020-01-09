Loading...

On December 30, 2019, at around 6:30 PM, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Quinte West Detachment (OPP) started an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred about 30 minutes earlier behind a company on Dundas Street East in the city of Quinte West.

It is reported that the suspect approached the victim’s vehicle armed with a weapon and physically forced the victim out of the vehicle.

The suspect then fled the scene driving away in the victim’s vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was recovered on December 31, 2019, and as a result, the OPP Forensic Identification Unit was called in.

On January 8, 2020 at approximately 3:30 PM, officers from the OPP Quinte West Detachment, Quinte West OPP Crime Unit and OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) carried out a warrant in a residence on Adrian Court in the city of Quinte West.

Christopher Rose, 26 years old from Quinte West, was arrested at the site and charged with:

Theft with a weapon

Possession of forbidden weapon

Weapons Dangerous

Theft More than $ 5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $ 5000

Property of a weapon while banned

Nicole Chan, 33 years old from Quinte West, was also arrested on site and charged with:

Possession of forbidden weapon

Possession of property obtained by crime under $ 5000

Non-compliance with probation period (X2 counts)

Non-compliance with recognition (X2 counts)

Both accused were detained for bail and are scheduled for the Ontario Court of Justice on January 9, 2020 in Belleville.

Any person with information about the investigation is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) at 1-888-310-1122, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $ 2000.

SUBMITTED BY QUINTE WEST OPP

