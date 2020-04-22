Armed police raced to Elgin ‘disturbance’ when the public was asked to avoid the area – The Scottish Sun

The ARMED police have ‘disturbed’ at Elgin because the public has been warned to avoid the area.

Officers swoop down at the Findhorn Court in Elgin around 6:30 pm tonight.

The team of officers rushed to the scene

Firearm police are still present in the area.

And community members have been asked to guard the area until the incident ends safely.

The nature of the incident is unknown.

A Scottish Police spokesman said: “Police were summoned to the Findhorn Court area in Elgin around 6:30 pm on April 22 after reports of interference and officers remained present.

“The public was asked to avoid the area when officers tried to bring this to a safe conclusion.”

