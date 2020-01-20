Armed militias, activists and Alex Jones converge in Richmond for the pro-gun rally

RICHMOND, Virginia – Thousands of gun activists, many of them heavily armed and in full military attire, gathered around the capital complex in the highly secure state of Virginia on Monday to protest new control proposals guns – in a four-day state of emergency declared by the Democratic Party Governor Ralph Northam.

Thousands of people have entered the security perimeter around the state capital, where Northam had banned firearms in a decree, fearing violence. But thousands of others gathered in nearby streets outside of emergency orders, many of them carrying assault rifles and carrying tactical equipment. Militia members Three Percenter and Oath Keepers marched through the streets with their weapons, while other protesters cheered a man carrying a large sniper rifle with an orange “Guns Save Lives” sticker affixed to his magazine.

The rally attracted a number of right-wing figures, including members of the Proud Boys, all male, and Joey Gibson, a right-wing figure from the Pacific Northwest who is facing a riot charge in Portland.

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones roamed the streets of Richmond with a megaphone and an armored truck. Shouting from his vehicle, considered his “battle tank”, the radio host reportedly said: “We are here in Virginia in the capital in defiance of the globalist tyranny and their attempts to start a civil war.”

The Virginia Citizens Defense League pro-gun rally was originally linked to Lobby Day, an annual event in which opponents and supporters of gun control lobby state lawmakers.

But with the Virginia government now under democratic control unified for the first time in 27 years and supposed to pass mandatory background checks and monthly caps on gun purchases, the annual event has taken on national significance for them Second Amendment activists as well as marginal far-right groups. .

Prominent militia figures began to speculate that the event would spark “boogaloo,” far-right Internet slang for a new civil war. The Base, a neo-Nazi group, is said to have made plans to shoot the event before members of the group were arrested last week.

Hoax stories that Northam planned to cut the power grid or call the United Nations to disarm the Virginians further fueled tensions before the rally. Republican state senator Amanda Chase said the event was a “set-up” intended to embarrass gun owners and potentially lead to their arrest.

“Many of us constitutional experts believe that Virginia’s bills have set the stage for similar bills,” said Jennifer Bailey, a militia activist who hosted a State of the Militia dinner. Sunday night.

Although the event was not an official gathering of Donald Trump, the paraphernalia supporting the president was plentiful. Shirt sellers sold t-shirts with messages like “God, guns and Trump” or “Border Wall Construction Crew”. A motorhome parked in front of the entrance to the capital had a poster imagining Trump as Rambo. A flag in favor of QAnon, a pro-Trump bonkers conspiracy theory, was also spotted in the crowd.

As opponents of gun control filled the streets, some supporters of tougher gun laws came forward after canceling their own event. Virginia resident Thomas Freeman was one of the few visible defenders of gun control in the crowd. Holding a “Firearms Laws Save Lives” sign, he said he felt he had to come to the event after other gun control activists canceled in because of fears of violence.

“We had an election, weapons were on the ballot, lost weapons,” said Freeman.

