Armed groups killed more than 450 civilians in central Mali

DAKAR, Senegal – Islamic militants and ethnic-based militias killed more than 450 civilians in central Mali last year, making it the deadliest year in the region since the crisis began in 2012, Human Rights Watch said in a new report Monday.

Militants have even begun to take men out of public transport based on their ethnicity and kill them, the group said, underlining how Islamic extremists have ignited tensions between communities that have long lived in relative peace.

Islamic extremist groups are recruiting men from the Peuhl ethnic group for their cause, while the Dogon armed militia, in turn, are being accused of supporting Mali’s military action against jihadists.

Of the 456 civilian deaths documented by Human Rights Watch, 116 were directly attributable to Islamic extremists. The remaining 340 killings were municipal acts of violence by ethnic militias, and the report said the actual toll is unknown.

“Armed groups are killing, maiming and terrorizing communities across central Mali without a clear fear of being called to account,” said Corinne Dufka, director of West Africa at Human Rights Watch. “The human toll in shattered lives is increasing while the deadly cycles of violence and revenge continue.”

Witnesses told the researchers that in one case last year, jihadists had stopped two public transport vehicles that brought people back from a nearby market. Armed militants then dragged away 11 men, all of whom belonged to the Dogon ethnic group at the checkpoint not far from Sevare.

Seven bodies were later found with bullets on the heads; the four others were never found, security forces told Human Rights Watch.

A military operation led by France drove jihadists to power in North Mali in 2013, although they spread and regrouped. By 2015, many were infiltrated much farther south and members of the Peuhl ethnic group began to recruit.

While the Malian courts sentenced about 45 people last year for some of the smaller attacks, “the magistrates still had to interrogate powerful militia leaders involved in the worst atrocities,” Human Rights Watch said.

Krista Larson, The Associated Press