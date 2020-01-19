Armed forces are deployed to help excavate Eastern Newfoundland. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We are standing with Canadians in their time of need. Your community is also our community, “said Canadian Armed Forces Operations on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a search for a man who went missing during the weekend storm resumed on Sunday morning, with the RCMP asking people around Roaches’ Line to check sheds, vehicles, and other structures on their property in case the 26-year-old Joshua Wall has found shelter there.

The RCMP in Bay Roberts said the 26-year-old wall disappeared after he left his home in Roaches Line, about 70 miles west of the capital of St. John, to go through a wooded area to a friend’s house in the Friday. to walk to nearby Marysvale.

On Sunday morning, an RCMP spokeswoman said the search area has been expanded because the police now believe Wall has reached the forest area and returned to the Roaches’ Line lane after a reported sighting of a man last night.

Glenda Power said the Saturday search in the area with heavy snow drifts required snowmobiles and an Argo off-road vehicle.

As plowing, shoveling and snow blowing continues, emergency situations that were declared Friday in St. John’s and various nearby communities remain in force. Some were abolished on Saturday, including the town of Bonavista, north of the Avalon peninsula, although the town still advised its residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Saint John said Sunday morning, however, that it had lifted some restrictions on the state of emergency. Private snow contractors are now allowed to help clear snow, gas stations can open to provide fuel for snow removal, and pharmacies can open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday for emergency medication needs.

The city reminded its residents to stay off the road because they were not sufficiently cleared for city movements and traffic.

Newfoundland Power crews continued to work at night to reconnect around 3,500 customers during the storm, and St. John’s International Airport issued a release on Saturday that no flights would be scheduled for Sunday night at the earliest.

And there was still a bit of unwelcome news, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the St. John’s area, which said that at least 15 centimeters of snow would fall between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 19, 2020.

