Arlo Pro 3 Review: Robust Features and Sharp Video

Already in September, Arlo presented its Pro 3 camera system for the first time at a friendly price and promises to support HomeKit. The Apple ecosystem still needs to be integrated, but the latest from Arlo still has a lot to offer. A truly wireless design, various DVR options, and easy installation make it one of the best options on the market in 2020.

Slow response times and unusual settings, however, offer some challenging steps on the way to securing your home. Our review of Arlo Pro 3 looks at the best features and shows some improvements we’d like to see this year.

Arlo Pro 3 offers specifications at a reasonable price

Arlo offers many of the features we expect from a reputable security camera in 2020, including more than 2K resolution and support for HDR. Arlo primarily launched its Ultra 4K line a few years ago, but despite attractive features, the price has deterred many consumers. The new Pro 3 eliminates many of these complaints with a tastier UVP and still maintains some important functions.

HD Video Quality – Enlarge objects and see clearer details and colors in 2K with HDR

The wireless and weather-resistant design works with Alexa and Google Assistant and includes three months of Arlo Smart Service with continuous 30-day cloud recordings

160 ° field of view for a complete view

Color night vision: See what hides with color night vision or traditional black and white

Integrated spotlight: illuminate the night and ward off unwanted guests

At the time of our review, HomeKit support for Arlo Pro 3 is not available, although it will be promised in the future. Arlo has introduced this feature for various models in the past 6 months, and Pro 3 is currently in preparation for HomeKit support. Alexa and Google Assistant are already compatible at this point.

Arlo is currently offering its Pro 3 camera system in three different options at the time of our test. Buyers can pick up the 2-camera system for $ 500 or 3 cameras $ 650, A single camera is available for $ 200, We often see these prices drop by about 20% at retailers like Amazon.

Easy to install

For my tests, I chose the 2-camera package, which comes with different brackets, a battery for each device and the base station. Each battery is charged after it has been inserted into the camera using the magnetic power cable provided. It takes about 3 hours to turn on each camera when it is completely empty.

The 2-camera package includes a magnetic bracket and another with an adjustable arm. Both have their advantages and are mounted with the screws supplied. Overall, the process is simple and without much effort. I prefer the bracket with an adjustable arm to get the right angle. In my tests, I found that the magnetic bracket is solid (good), but almost overwhelmed when making fine adjustments (bad).

Setting up the base station is easy. However, depending on the materials of your home, creative placement may be required. My network is in the basement and I have a metal roof. This is a difficult combination for any wireless product that lives outside. My cameras often had inconsistent or no signal in this configuration. Fortunately, I was able to solve this problem by buying an inexpensive Powerline expansion kit and placing the base station in my attic. This is not a complaint in itself, as each product has difficulty getting through a metal roof. This small investment ensures reliable performance and reliability.

You will also receive an Ethernet cable for connections and some video surveillance stickers that you can place around your property.

Subscription plan hurts and a robust app

Arlo is thrilled to offer free cloud storage on many of its cameras. Unfortunately, the Pro 3 system is not one of them. Choosing one of Arlo’s premium offerings with 2K video and HDR support will require a more expensive subscription. A free three-month trial version is already included. After that, however, you’ll need to choose one of Arlo’s two plans if you want to take advantage of advanced features and recordings.

At the time of our review, the Premiere plan is $ 3 per camera per month or $ 10 for up to 5 cameras. You are limited to 2K videos in this plan. In this plan, the Pro 3 is limited anyway. This is the most sensible plan. The other stores 4K footage, but is not applicable in this scenario.

Choosing a Premiere plan offers a number of notable features, including cloud storage for up to 30 days and various activity detection options. The ability to turn off certain categories like animals is especially helpful … although the app is sometimes confused when my child is walking around outside. You can also set up package notifications and use the Arlo e911 service in an emergency.

I found the app full of helpful features during my tests, including the ability to manage almost all of the features without having to access a desktop web browser. There is the ability to view cloud recordings and set up surveillance zones – you have access to live views of all your cameras and more. They nailed every aspect there.

Sharp video feeds, slow response time

First and foremost, perhaps most importantly, Arlo nails the video aspect with sharp feeds that are easy to see. With a setting of 2K, the 160-degree viewing angle is large and clear. If you reduce the resolution a bit, Arlo can enlarge the view when it detects motion that follows people, cars, and animals moving through the field of view.

When plugged into an electrical outlet, the response time when pulling up a live feed is short. Unfortunately, this cannot be said in battery mode. Arlo records the initial movement, but you want to quickly go to the feed to see what’s happening live. Be ready to wait up to 15 seconds, which can cause you to miss something. This is hardly a complaint limited to Arlo, as many other cameras fight the same way. It would just be nice to see how Arlo performs faster this way.

Conclusion: The functions make buying the Arlo Pro 3 child’s play

In addition to the low price of some surveillance cameras available on the market, consumers are rewarded with a higher quality of workmanship and more functions. This applies in particular to the Arlo Pro 3, which is characterized by excellent video quality and an appealing setup.

The subscription plan will be a departure for some, but to be honest, that’s to be expected in 2020. Choosing a premium plan will unlock some notable features that I think are worth the time.

Overall, Arlo Pro 3 offers everything you could want in a security system for less than $ 500. The opportunity to coexist with other Arlo offers makes it all the more attractive.

