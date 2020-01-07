Arlington National Cemetery tightens security in the face of tensions with Iran

Loading...

Arlington National Cemetery is tightening security protocols and warning visitors to report suspicious activity following a U.S. strike that killed General Qasem Soleimani, head of the Iranian elite Quds force.

In a series of tweets, Arlington employees announced on Friday afternoon that 100% identification checks were being carried out at all entrances in the cemetery, which is located on the Pentagon and opposite Potomac in Washington, DC.

“From now on, all visitors aged 16 and over (pedestrians, drivers and passengers) must present a valid photo ID issued by the state or government when entering the cemetery,” said Tweets. “Visitors include all funeral participants, tourists and employees who work in official matters.”

School group leaders and tour guides would also have to provide identification. “Physical security is everyone’s responsibility.”

Officials later told Military.com that they had slightly amended the policy so that visitors aged 16 and 17 could present an ID card issued by the school.

“We ask for your patience, as this will result in longer delays than usual,” said Arlington representatives. “Cemetery officials remind all visitors to add a few minutes to their travel times when they visit the cemetery.”

They added that suspicious activity should be reported to the security guard at the adjacent Myer-Henderson Hall joint base.

The tweets related to the current situation, but did not directly refer to the beheading strike on Thursday evening in which Soleimani was killed in Baghdad. Many, including U.S. lawmakers and defense experts, expect Iran to take retaliatory action after the strike.

An Arlington public affairs official said additional information about the change in attitude will be released.

It is not uncommon for the cemetery to increase its security measures in the light of current events. In 2016, bag inspections and ID checks were carried out on the cemetery as part of the Chattanooga shootings in 2015, in which four marines and a sailor died. And in 2014, Arlington made the famous Tomb of the Unknown Soldier even safer after a shooting attack in Ottawa, Canada that same year.

It is not clear whether the new security measures are temporary or long-term.

While tightened security protocols may delay families who have attended burials or tombs, the founder of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, an organization that supports these families, has recognized the intentions of change.

“We are concerned about security and appreciate the fact that the Army protects everyone entering Army facilities, including Arlington National Cemetery,” Bonnie Carroll said in a statement to Military.com. “We will use officials to ensure that families can visit their loved ones while respecting safety. Families only need to have as much information as possible to be prepared.”

