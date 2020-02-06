ARL Commission removes national anthem from All Stars game

The ARL commission scrapped the national anthem at the annual All Stars game on the advice of the game’s indigenous players.

The decision was ticked off after a meeting between the ARLC and the NRL on Thursday and included consultation with the ARL Indigenous Council.

It comes a year after some indigenous players chose not to sing the anthem during the clash with the Maori All Stars team.

“The All Stars game was launched as a festival of indigenous players and their culture,” said ARLC chairman Peter V’landys.

“We listened to our players’ concerns that the anthem’s words did not represent them or their families and did not include First Nations recognition.”

“We respect their wishes and agree that the anthem will not be played at the All Stars Match on February 22nd.”

Latrell Mitchell led the aboriginal war at last year’s All Stars game. Photo: AAP

The train was described by some as the game’s Colin Kaepernick moment, borrowing from the former NFL star who knelt during the 2016 US anthem.

He protested the treatment of African Americans in the United States.

Indigenous star Latrell Mitchell released a photo on Thursday, leading the war of indigenous peoples, along with another Kaepernick in Time magazine.

Mitchell controversially claimed that the NSW selectors found him and other indigenous teammates “funny” after deciding not to sing the anthem last season.

In the meantime, the ARLC has also tentatively approved the introduction of a captain challenge for the 2020 NRL season.

Only the captain or a second player who is nominated, should the skipper not be in the field, may challenge calls that involve a structured restart.

Teams receive one unsuccessful challenge per game.

The rule change will be tested during the traditional charity shield process between St. George Illawarra and South Sydney on February 29th in Mudgee.

Clubs, players and broadcasting partners are consulted before the commission makes a final decision before the start of the season.

