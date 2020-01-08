Arjun Nair, once suspended from Sydney Thunder teammate Chris Green, after a 90-day ban on illegal activity

Loading...

“I told him that I’m always there for a chat or help. It’s hard, there is no hiding place, but I think Thunder, the troop and everyone will be around him. He will come back strong, I can to guarantee. “

Nair said Green was facing “remedial action”.

“But if he knows Greeny and knows the guy he is, he’ll be better back. He has a great work ethic, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

Green went to Instagram late Wednesday night and thanked those who asked for support.

“Unless I couldn’t be out there with my @ thunderbbl teammates tonight. Although the news about my action is disappointing, I respect the process and the results of the test. The perspective is an important thing with what is currently in our Country is happening. “Green said.

“With the help of my coaches, I will do everything I can to do what I love with the ball in hand.

“I want to thank everyone for their messages. I am very happy to have the best people and fans to support me! The work starts tomorrow,” he wrote.

Daniel is an old age sports reporter

