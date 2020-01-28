Arizona woman can't use frozen embryos after divorce, says state supreme court

Arizona woman can’t use frozen embryos fertilized by her ex-husband to have children and must give birth, according to state Supreme Court ruling Ruby Torres had her eggs fertilized before undergo cancer treatment in 2014, according to court documents. At the time, she and her boyfriend at the time, John Joseph Terrell, signed an agreement at the fertility clinic which stipulated that if they separated, the embryos could be given to another couple or used by one of them for having children – but only with the “express written consent of both parties”. The couple married a few days later and underwent in vitro fertilization, according to court documents. The viable embryos were frozen and stored. Torres’s chemotherapy caused a “significant drop in his reproductive function,” according to the documents. They divorced in 2017, sparking a legal battle. On the one hand, Torres, who wants to keep the embryos. On the other, Terrell, who does not want to father children with his ex-wife and wants the embryos to be donated. A family court first ruled in favor of Terrell, saying that his “right not to be forced to parent is superior to (Torres) the right to procreate and the desire to have a biologically related child. “An appeals court then quashed the family court decision and ruled in favor of Torres. In its judgment on Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court highlighted the contract and the condition that the embryos “cannot be used to produce a pregnancy against the will of the partner.” The court said it was ” aware of the inevitable “emotional fallout” that could result from the decision. But because the couple could not reach an agreement, the court said under the contract, “that the court could only direct the embryo donation.” “These are extremely difficult and emotional issues, so it’s best for couples to make decisions ahead of time.” And that’s what happened in this case, said Eric M. Fraser , Terrell’s lawyer, in a statement to CNN. “The Arizona Supreme Court has enforced his contract,” added Fraser, “which gives other couples the state the certainty that the courts will respect the decisions they make. “A lawyer for Torres did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment. His lawyer, Stanley Murray, told CNN KNXV affiliate that even the courts could not agree on an interpretation of the couple’s contract. “So it shows that even the lawyers can’t agree on what this particular contract has provided,” said Murray. .

An Arizona woman cannot use frozen embryos fertilized by her ex-husband to have children and must give birth, according to a state Supreme Court ruling.

Ruby Torres fertilized her eggs before undergoing cancer treatment in 2014, according to court documents. At the time, she and her boyfriend at the time, John Joseph Terrell, signed an agreement at the fertility clinic which stipulated that if they separated, the embryos could be given to another couple or used by one of them for having children – but only with the “express written consent of both parties”.

The couple married a few days later and underwent in vitro fertilization, according to court documents. The viable embryos were frozen and stored. Torres’s chemotherapy caused a “significant drop in his reproductive function,” according to the documents.

They divorced in 2017, kicking off a legal battle. On the one hand, Torres, who wants to keep the embryos. On the other, Terrell, who does not want to father children with his ex-wife and wants the embryos to be donated.

A family court initially ruled in favor of Terrell, stating that “his right not to be forced to be a parent overrides (Torres) ‘s right to procreate and to have a biologically related child”. A court of appeal then quashed the family court decision and ruled in favor of Torres.

In its ruling on Thursday, the Arizona Supreme Court highlighted the contract and the condition that the embryos “cannot be used to produce a pregnancy against the partner’s will”.

The court said he was “aware of the inevitable emotional fallout” that could result from the decision. But because the couple could not reach an agreement, the court declared, under the contract, “that the court could only give the embryos directly”.

“These are extremely difficult and emotional issues, so it’s best for couples to make decisions ahead of time,” and that’s what happened in this case, said Eric M. Fraser, the Terrell’s lawyer, in a statement to CNN.

“The Arizona Supreme Court has enforced his contract,” added Fraser, “which gives other couples in the state the certainty that the courts will abide by the decisions they make.”

A lawyer for Torres did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment. His lawyer, Stanley Murray, told CNN KNXV affiliate that even the courts could not agree on an interpretation of the couple’s contract.

“So it shows that even the lawyers can’t agree on what this particular contract has provided,” said Murray.

