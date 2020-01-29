Arizona State Coronavirus Case Triggers Panic, Petition

The diagnosis of a 2019 new coronavirus patient at Arizona State University earlier this week inspired a growing petition to cancel classes on the school’s Tempe campus amid lingering uncertainty about the how easily the infection can spread.

The member “of the Arizona State University community who does not live in university accommodation” had recently returned from a trip to Wuhan, China – the epicenter of the virus – when he was diagnosed with the fatal infection, the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced for the first time on Sunday.

The patient is “not seriously ill” but will remain isolated in his Tempe residence for a few days to a few weeks, reported the university’s student newspaper, The State Press. Meanwhile, authorities are said to be investigating the person’s close contact and anyone else they may have been exposed to for extended periods, officials said. The virus infected more than 4,500 people worldwide and killed more than 100 people in China on Tuesday morning.

Other confirmed cases in the United States include patients in Orange County, California; a man in his thirties in Washington State; a passenger who felt unwell after landing at Los Angeles International Airport; and a woman in her sixties in Chicago. All cases in the United States involve patients who have recently traveled from Wuhan, and the CDC has not confirmed person-to-person transmission of the virus in the United States.

Arizona Department of Health Services spokesman Chris Minnick told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that authorities could not say whether the university-bound patient was a student, professor, administrator, or staff member. But the patient’s contacts, like all other confirmed cases of viruses in the United States, will be monitored daily to detect symptoms of an infection. Minnick also previously said that authorities were not yet able to publicly confirm whether there was classroom contact between the infected person and anyone else.

“We are working with the CDC and the county health department to find the close contacts of the person with the disease,” Minnick told The Daily Beast.

“The risk to the general public is low at the moment,” he added. “We know that the people most at risk of contracting this disease are people who have traveled to this region of China.”

Even with this assurance, a petition – which had been signed by more than 20,000 people on Tuesday afternoon – asked the school to cancel the lessons and also increase the “preventive and safety measures” for children. members of the university community.

Taskina Bhuiyan, a first-year microbiology student, wrote on the petition page that students “do not feel comfortable attending classes” with the epidemic underway “until appropriate precautions are taken. were taken to ensure the well-being “of the students.

“The conversation has to start somewhere,” Bhuiyan wrote in the petition. “Without our voices being heard, the ASU will continue to be ambiguous and will not provide us with the transparency necessary to make more informed decisions about our health.”

Another petitioner, Rose Mulet, wrote: “If the ASU cared about our health, it wouldn’t make us go to an infected campus.”

Other students at the school’s Tempe campus could be seen on Monday wearing masks in an apparent effort to protect themselves from the virus, The Arizona Republic reported. Local stores have reportedly sold surgical masks following increased demand, although federal officials have said masks are not necessary to prevent infection for the average American and the risk of exposure has remained weak Tuesday.

Jay Thorne, a spokesperson for the university, confirmed that the campus case “caused some anxiety” but denied the need to stop classes or other activities on campus and said the students administrators communicated as transparently as possible in the days following the matter. confirmation.

“We do what we recommend to others, which is to follow the recommendations of federal and state health agencies,” Thorne told The Daily Beast. “We are concerned, and we are above that, and we share information as soon as we have it.”

“They have the right to worry,” he said, referring to the student petition. “This is normal. What we are trying to provide is precise information from experts on the level of risk and what people can do and to be sure to be as careful as possible.”

Thorne also pointed out that the university on Tuesday, following an update to federal guidelines by the CDC, had issued a notice to cancel all non-essential travel to China. School president Michael Crow has banned “official travel for school business” in the country “until this matter is resolved,” The State Press reported.

“Other than that, there is no change in the course or in the campus activities at the university, and we are not informed that there is a need for it,” Thorne told The Daily Beast .

