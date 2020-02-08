Arizona K-9 Bruno, who helped take nearly $ 1 million in drugs, retreats to a heart-warming video

ORO VALLEY, Ariz – A beloved K-9 named Bruno withdrew after serving seven years in his Arizona police, and his last day on the job was quite a treat.

Bruno’s handler, officer Roger Reynolds, liked to have the puppy nibble on a delicious ice cream sandwich when a police officer announced his retirement to the Oro Valley police via a radio broadcast.

“This transmission is for K-9 Bruno,” the coordinator announced. “He has just finished his last service period and is now retiring. Thank you for your seven years of service. Thank you for all your hard work and for ensuring that your handler came home safely every night. “

Bruno joined the police in September 2013. The very good boy, a male Belgian Malinois imported from Czechoslovakia, was trained and certified nationally in patrol tactics and the detection of drugs.

After helping the department seize nearly $ 1 million in drugs, Bruno earns “a number of well-earned abdominal rubs,” the coordinator said.

While Bruno leaves behind a legacy, his fellow K-9 comrades, Justin and Diesel, would follow his leg steps by detecting drugs and explosives in Oro Valley, just outside Tuscon.

“You can now chase rabbits instead of bad guys,” said the coordinator. “The officers from this department will miss you. Enjoy your retirement.”

