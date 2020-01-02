Ariel Winter wishes fans a Happy New Year with a butt bikini publication

Loading...

New year, new thirst trap.

Ariel Winter welcomed in 2020 with a video of herself flaunting her booty.

"2020 #happynewyear," the 21-year-old "Modern Family" star, captioned her post showing her butt in a brazen bikini.

Several followers commented with peach emojis, and one fan wrote: "Those squats are paying off."

Winter has been open about her fitness trip, documenting her workouts online.

She admitted in October: "I am never the most enthusiastic person going to the gym, but feeling healthier and seeing that the work they get paid really makes it worthwhile."

The actress lost weight for the first time after changing her antidepressant medication, but recently revealed that she is no longer looking to fall and just wants to "gain muscle."

"I'm doing something for myself that I'm seeing positive results and that makes me feel stronger and better," he told Women & # 39; s Health in November. "I feel more energetic and healthier, and it inspires me to do new things."

