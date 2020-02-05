Ariel Hipercar could be revealed before the end of 2020

About two and a half years ago, Ariel previewed his Hipercar project with a rolling chassis and some great value propositions. Little has been known about the project since then, but thanks to Autoblog we now have some information about this so-called Hipercar.

At the release, an Ariel spokesman said that “we can expect to see the Low Carbon Vehicle Show a little later in the year.”

This annual event takes place on September 9 in Millbrook, England, and was the same event that featured the 2017 Hipercar chassis.

Unfortunately, the spokesman did not indicate whether the vehicle will be fully unveiled at the event, but only said “certain things have changed”. This could mean everything from the design to the drive train to the performance requirements.

The Ariel Hipercar was a rolling chassis that used a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain that used a turbine to send electricity to four electric motors in the wheel via a lithium-ion battery pack. Ariel said the car would be good for 590 horsepower and 665 lb-ft (901 Nm) of torque when running in rear-wheel drive mode and 1,180 horsepower and 1,330 lb-ft (1,803 Nm) with all four electric motors.

96 km / h would go by in 2.4 seconds, 161 km / h in 3.8 seconds and 241 km / h in a breathtaking 7.8 seconds. The top speed of the vehicle should be 257 km / h.

In the years since the Ariel Hipercar was launched, a handful of other high-performance electric sports cars and hypercars have been introduced. These include the Rimac C_Two and the Lotus Evija, which promise a performance that goes beyond that of the ultimate Ariel.

