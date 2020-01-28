Ariana Grande's reaction to posh Grammy Awards is absolutely priceless

As the 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles, the stars were out in force – everyone from Lewis Capaldi to Lizzo walked the red carpet and settled in for a night of heartfelt speech and incredible performance.

But if there was one person who absolutely won the Grammy’s this year, it’s Ariana Grande.

Even before the show started, the singer made an entry into a huge blue gray tulle dress by Giambattista Valli with matching gloves up to the elbows – and it was a real dream. Twitter users collectively lost her, with a fan writing, “At this point, she has already won the night. Regardless of the awards. Period.’

However, it’s a sweet moment between Thank U, Next singer and Billie Eilish that makes everyone talk.

Billie has won five impressive gongs, including the album of the year for When we all fall asleep, Where do we go.

Standing on stage with her brother and collaborator Finneas, the 18-year-old woman decided to dedicate her acceptance speech to Ari.

“Let me say that I think Ariana deserves it,” she said.

“Thank you U Next took me through a shit. I think it deserves more than anything in the world, I love you so much. I’m not going to waste your time, I’m really not. “

In response, Ariana did this:

Billie Eilish won the album of the year, said she thought Ariana Grande deserved the award, and that was Ari’s response. ❤️ #Grammys https://t.co/ENlEfQ94bX pic.twitter.com/Qy3yV61R5H

– E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020

Unbelievable.

This is not the first time that an artist has dedicated his Grammy address for the album of the year to another – in 2017, Adele’s 25-year victory was dedicated to Beyoncé, and she said to the crowd: “ I cannot accept this award, and I am very humble, and I am very grateful and gracious, but the artist of my life is Beyoncé.

“ And this album for me, the Lemonade album, was so monumental, Beyoncé, so monumental, and so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side of you that you n ‘d not let us always see. And we appreciate it, and all the artists here love you.

“You are our light, and the way you feel about me and my friends – the way you make my black friends feel – is stimulating, and you make them defend themselves. And I love you, I always did and I will always love you. “

Yes, queens!