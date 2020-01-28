Ariana Grande's reaction to her Grammy dress is super sweet

Although Ariana Grande received a Grammy Awards snob last night, I think we can all agree that she at least won the Best Grammy Awards outfit award.

The singer Thank U, Next floated on the red carpet in a personalized cloud-shaped couture dress by Giambattista Valli.

Made up of layers and layers of gray tulle, the ball gown would measure a whopping 20 feet in diameter.

It is very rare for the designer to make custom orders, so it is quite an honor that he made an exception for Ariana, and the singer was very grateful to say the least.

In fact, her stylist said she looked so amazing when she first tried it that he burst into tears, which convinced her that it was “that one.”

Law Roach told E! “she was like” so this is the dress. “” I totally agree.

The singer kept the gray theme throughout the night, transforming into a short top and a loose skirt in gray satin, then a negligee to perform on stage. She also wore a dark green prom dress to pose with other celebrities.