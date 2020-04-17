Ariana Grande Sings ‘Hercules’ Track for ‘Disney Relatives Singalong’

Ariana Grande was in a position to reside out her Disney fantasy by covering “I Would not Say I’m In Like” from “the ideal movie,” Disney’s 1997 animated musical Hercules.

The 26-12 months-outdated pop star was one of the featured performers on ABC’s The Disney Spouse and children Singalong special on Thursday (April 16). Grande belted out the typical tune—sung by Megara and the Muses—from the animated film, some thing that she has been dreaming of for several years.

The musician recorded the video clip from house while quarantining in the course of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and was able to document a number of gorgeous vocal sections that had been overlaid to build a Greek choir of Grandes.

But this was not Grande’s first time singing the like track: she and her brother, Frankie, executed a playful duet of the music on Instagram back again in 2014.

As you can see, Grande is a massive supporter of Hercules, which you can stream now on Disney+ — indication up below!

“The muses from Hercules are my preferred persons ever I would like they adopted me close to and narrated my life in tune in harmony,” Grande tweeted in 2013, although she shared in a further tweet that she “needed to be a person of [the muses] when I was a minimal girl and still do.”

The “7 Rings” singer’s mom, Joan Grande, revealed that her daughter has been singing the soundtrack to the movie considering the fact that she was 4-yrs-previous.

In the meantime, the voice actor behind Megara, Susan Egan, tweeted that she would adore to see Grande play the part of Megara in a live-action edition of the beloved common. “Couldn’t be extra fantastic! @ArianaGrande is the best thing due to the fact the pocket in pita,” she tweeted, to whim Grande only responded, “omg.”

Grande beforehand executed “Zero To Hero” from the film at the 2015 Disney Parks Unforgettable Christmas Celebration. Her cover also appeared on the We Really like Disney album.

Apart from becoming a large lover of Disney films, Grande and her loved ones are regular Disneyland website visitors.

20 Inappropriate Scenes in Disney Movies