Ariana Grande needs to buy the May perhaps Queen gown from ‘Midsommar’

Ariana Grande is all set to dance close to the maypole.

The “Imagine” singer, 26, revealed that she will be 1 of the bidders on the above-the-leading floral May Queen costume from “Midsommar,” which was worn in the film by Florence Pugh.

Grande posted that various people today had educated her that the gown — which is covered in 10,000 colourful silk flowers — is up for auction, given that she has a famous obsession with horror and tweeted in November that the chilling flick is her “favorite bedtime film.”

Pugh herself inspired Grande to bid on the seem. “DO IT! Halloween will never be the exact same,” she explained, also revealing that “it even has hand holes for wine.”

Apparently, even nevertheless the vacation is additional than 6 months absent, the timing was fortuitous Grande had previously planned on having a flower gown custom-created for her.

It is no shock that Grande would go to such lengths for an around-the-major Halloween costume last year, she sacrificed her capacity to consume or breathe to gown up as a character from the “Eye of the Beholder” episode of “The Twilight Zone,” which termed for entire-confront prosthetics.

A24, the creation enterprise accountable for videos these types of as “Uncut Gems,” “Midsommar” and “Mid90s” as effectively as the HBO collection “Euphoria,” is auctioning off props and costumes on the internet to advantage nearby charities and hospitals giving coronavirus relief.

Other covetable objects up for grabs include Zendaya’s maroon hoodie and the Furby necklace from “Uncut Gems.”

The “Midsommar” dress will be accessible on April 27 at noon, and proceeds will specifically reward the FDNY Foundation.

Let’s hope Grande isn’t outbid.